Students cast early ballots in Cone

Early voting site on campus makes casting ballots easy for students

With 5 days until the election results are announced, UNC Charlotte students, some first time voters, are lining up at the door to cast their ballot for U.S. President and several other positions.

Early voting is available in Cone 110 until Saturday. Weekday voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday is the last day that students can still register to vote and vote early. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I thought it was really convenient,” said Senior Diana Morales about the early voting site on campus. “I had enough time to plan ahead and get to know who I was voting for.”

Students are offered same day registration, when able to give proof of their Mecklenburg County address with a North Carolina driver’s license or other documents.

The Voter ID law almost eliminated same day registration, until the court overruled the law.

Junior Emma Lancaster took advantage of the overruling, saying it was convenient to register the same day since she had just transferred to UNC Charlotte this semester.

The early voting line is typically faster in the morning than the afternoon, with the line for afternoon voting taking around an hour to get through.

Category:Campus, City, News