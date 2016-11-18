Stagnant Symphony

The UNC Charlotte Philharmonia stops short of a great performance

I was a member of the UNC Charlotte Philharmonia up until the second semester of my sophomore year. At that point I had to quit because my schedule just didn’t allow three hours of class time on Wednesdays or the hours of practice outside of class. Nevertheless, I was excited to see my former ensemble perform, especially in a venue as beautiful as the Rowe Recital Hall. I was also intrigued to see how the new conductor, Sabrina Howard, changed the orchestra.

The concert didn’t start with the Philharmonia, however; it started with two pieces played by Musical Minds, a group dedicated to “inspir[ing] social change through musical literacy to underserved youth in North Mecklenburg County.” The performers were a group of eight third, fourth and fifth grade violinists who had only been playing together for about two months, and considering that, they were pretty good! It was nice to see that the future of classical instruments is safe in the hands of America’s youth, and the smiles on their faces after thunderous applause alone was worth the walk in the cold and dark to get there.

The Philharmonia entered the stage without much fanfare, and the audience was unsure whether to clap or not; eventually they did, and the remainder of the concert went underway. The ensemble played five pieces, and the problems I heard were consistent throughout them. The group seemed unsure of themselves and their playing abilities. Aside from the concert mistress and her stand partner, everyone played very timidly, which made mistakes very evident. Another problem was that no one watched one another, a crucial thing for musicians to do. This resulted in the music sounding like a muddied mess and the different sections not stopping the pieces together. The messy sound was also due to a number of players not being able to shift to higher positions on their instruments, forcing them to play more slowly as well as out of tune.

I don’t want anyone to think that the performance was outright bad, though. With every bad thing there was a good thing to balance it out. And balance was actually one of the things the Philharmonia did well. Because everyone played timidly, everyone was heard equally well, especially when they had the melody and they mustered up a little more sound. And while the individual members of the sections could not decide in which direction their bows were supposed to go, it created what could almost be could be construed as another layer of visual art.

Despite what this may look like, I really enjoyed the performance. I think of it as a stepping stone; it shows where the orchestra will be able to go with a little more hard work. There were many, many excellent qualities exhibited by the ensemble, whether individually or the various sections. They just need to communicate with one another to bring all of those wonderful things together and create a fantastic concert of beautiful and vibrant pieces. Ms. Howard has done a wonderful job with the orchestra so far and picked a great repertoire, among which was Sibelius’ “Andante Festivo” and the iconic “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” I look forward to seeing their progress in April’s performance.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music, Uncategorized