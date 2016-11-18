Sophomore guard Jon Davis is a rising star

Charlotte’s sophomore Guard Jon Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists on just fewer than 60 percent shooting from the field.

During the 2015-2016 season he averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

This year against a tough East Carolina squad, Davis finished the game with 24 points and five assists, which was a major improvement over his performance last season where he only registered 2 points.

It seems as though the game has slowed down for him this year, as Davis set a new career-high of 28 points during the season opener vs. Newberry.

When asked about his newfound success in the Charlotte system, he pointed towards his teammates.

“My teammates have been getting me the ball in spots where I can excel, so all the credit goes to them.”

He has certainly made his case to be declared the star of this Charlotte team with his explosive scoring and play making ability. In the first half of the game against ECU, the 49ers had a total of 25 points, and in the second, Davis poured in 20 points.

This seems to be a trend thus far in Davis’s game. In the second half against Newberry, Davis went on a personal 12-point run, and finished with 28 to help put the Wolves away for good. This was after only attempting two field goals in the first half. Having a player like this is a necessity for a team looking for success in conference and beyond.

Once this team starts to hit their stride and Davis is able to find his shots for the entirety of the game, the back court of Jon Davis, Andrien White and Braxton Ogbueze could be recognized as the best in the conference.

This year, Davis certainly looks more comfortable in his role as a starting guard. Shots that he would’ve hesitated on last year, he’s stepping in to and knocking them down, while also displaying the ability to get to the rim, absorb contact and still finish.

Davis’s stellar play has allowed the 49ers to master their “small ball” approach against teams with legitimate size by opening lanes to the rim and allowing well-timed kick outs to the shooters.

Coach Mark Price summed up his progression with a statement that he made after the 76-64 win over ECU.

“If I have to see another Conference-USA Player of the Week come out and it’s not Jon Davis… We’re going to have an issue. Because it’s ridiculous how he’s playing right now. There cant be anyone playing better at the moment.”

Laughter filled the room, but ultimately he was right. No one in the conference is playing better than Jon Davis at the moment.

