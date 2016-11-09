Senate update: Dr. Arthur Jackson visits senate

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) had their weekly legislative meeting Nov. 3 and were joined by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Arthur Jackson and Director of Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) Doug Lape, who discussed proposed parking and transportation plans.

Jackson talks to senate

Jackson began by addressing the multiple “first amendment expressions” that have occurred on campus so far this year, related to Keith Lamont Scott, diversity issues and the push for a prayer-meditation room.

“Our students have been quite civil and quite professional in their approach,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he had a cabinet meeting earlier that same day, where they discussed how they would respond to some of these issues.

Jackson also gave updates on construction, including Levine Hall which is scheduled to be complete at the end of November. After Levine Hall, all other housing construction will be renovations starting with Scott Hall next year, then Sanford and Moore. The Health and Wellness Center will begin construction in the fall. The new science building will be put next to the McMillan Greenhouse.

A financial literacy program will be established, with workshops that help students learn how to handle debt after college.

The University is also focusing a lot of attention on suicide prevention. According to Jackson, counseling sessions have gone up double digits every year. Concern of diversity in the counseling center was addressed, specifically how there are no men of color as counselors. Jackson said it has been difficult finding these people for hire.

Jackson encouraged senators to visit the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, a solution to food insecurity. Any off-campus students are allowed to take five food items per week. Recently, they’ve also added clothes to the pantry.

Lape discusses future plans for transportation

PaTS is proposing a plan for an all-access pass for all currently enrolled students. Students would be able to ride any CATS bus or rail in Charlotte at a discounted rate without having to pay per ride. Students could use their university ID card to ride. $25 would be added to student’s miscellaneous transportation service charge.

Rather than distributing physical permits, PaTS is working to have license plate recognition for parking. Students would easily be able to switch cars online.

New student organizations

Two new student organizations have been approved by Senate; Charlotte Breaking Out, which provides a safe place for survivors of sexual assault, and Network of Enlightened Women at UNC Charlotte, whose mission is to educate women on conservative principles.

Resolution for Interfaith Meditation Space

Senate is working on a resolution supporting the initiative to establish an on-campus interfaith meditation space. In the first reading, the resolution demands that the University designates a space in the Cone University Center or J. Murrey Atkins Library by Dec. 1. The resolution is being revised and will be considered for passing at the next meeting.

