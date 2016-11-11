Restaurant Review: Fahrenheit

Enjoy the insane view of the city and order up

Two words: Mesmerizing View. Located on the 21st Floor of Skye Condominiums; Fahrenheit will be your Instagram dream come true. There is indoor and outdoor seating, and the patio is the perfect picture-worthy setup. Apart from the fabulous and extensive views of the Queen City from this eclectic rooftop restaurant and bar, you can be sure to walk away satisfied from your meal. Chef Rocco Whalen brings the vivacity back to American style cuisine with his unusual menu items. Warning: Parking can and will be very confusing, I ended up parking a block away and just walking to the

restaurant because I wasn’t aware I could park within the parking deck that I thought was only for the Hyatt Place Hotel which is attached to the Skye Condo/Fahrenheit Building. So keep in mind that parking may be confusing and also getting to the restaurant can be a little tricky.

There are three doors to get into the building one for the Hyatt, one is locked and tells you to go to the next door, and the third is the lobby of the Skye Condos. Once you get into the lobby there will be four elevators – two to your right and two to your left. You can pick any of them as they will all take you to the same place. Also, you will spot a very bored looking receptionist that more than likely knows you’re just a confused restaurant goer, but I can assure you they have no intention to lead you in the right direction so just ignore them and go straight to the elevator as if you know where you’re going. Once you’re in the elevator, hit the 21st-floor button and patiently await as you ascend into the unknown. Finally, you make it to the entrance, and you can go to the hostess who will more than likely be in a very, and I mean VERY, short black dress. I almost forgot to mention, Fahrenheit is a very popular restaurant so make a reservation before visiting. If there aren’t many people, which was the case for me because I reserved an 11 am brunch, you will get to pick where you would like to sit. I recommend sitting in the restaurant, but at the tables that are open air even though there is a roof above. It will make more sense when you visit I assure you.

Once you’re seated, enjoy the insane view of the city and order up. For brunch, I ordered Chicken and Waffles, and they were amazing! Everything was cooked to perfection, and the food arrived fairly quick since there weren’t many guests and my friends and I were prancing around on the patio in many failed attempts to get cute pictures. Two words: take candids. Since I was there pretty early the place was pretty quiet and pleasant, I’m not sure how it must be on a bustling Friday night, but I’m sure the service is just as good, if not better. The décor was chic and perfect for a rooftop bar, and everyone was very nice. With that said the waitress did forget about us at one point when she got more clients and it took her forever and a year to give us our checks and boxes to go but overall it was an enjoyable experience, and I would definitely go again. I think every Niner should scrounge up the cash for a night out on the town and make a reservation at this beautiful restaurant; the view is very much worth it. Grab your cameras and your nice clothes, Fahrenheit awaits!

