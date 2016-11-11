PREVIEW: Women’s basketball opens season at home against Wisconsin

Everybody knows how it goes, ladies always go first. The Charlotte Women’s basketball team begin the 2016-2017 season against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first game of the Friday doubleheader.

Coming off a 19-12 season, the 49ers return much of their core. Preseason polls have Charlotte finishing fourth in the Conference USA, exactly where they finished last season. But these 49ers are looking to improve and grab their first 20 win season since 2012.

The women’s team already has game experience this season, dismantling Pfeiffer 94-25 in an exhibition game last week. Now games begin to count toward the record. Tip is set for 5:30 in the new look Halton Arena against Wisconsin.

BACKCOURT STRENGTH

The backbone of this Charlotte team is their group of guards. Seniors Lefty Webster and Ciara Gregory look to end their 49er careers on a high note. Webster has carved out a legacy in the women’s program in three years, ranking 20th all-time in scoring with 1,094 points. Expectations are high for the Virginia native, as she was the only 49er to make the preseason all-conference team this season. But making an all-team is nothing new for Webster, as she has made the second-team C-USA the past two season and the freshman team. For Gregory, the knockdown shooter started and came off the bench for coach Cara Consuegra. Last season, Gregory averaged 10.1 points on 35 percent shooting from three and an outstanding 93 percent from the free throw line.

Add in the two super sophomores in Grace Hunter and Laia Raventós, the Charlotte backcourt is one of the strongest in the conference. Bothe Hunter and Raventós made the C-USA all-freshman team. Hunter’s game is far from grace, as she is a physical guard who isn’t afraid to get her nose dirty. Hunter averaged 11 points and 7.3 rebounds last season. Raventós brings some of her Spanish flair to the game, making it on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays with her no-look, behind-the-back assist against N.C. State a year ago. Raventós 8.8 points and dished out 3.5 assists a game.

INTERIOR PRESECENE

Charlotte lost two of their best players to graduation last season. Alexis Alexander and Kira Gordon were the stars of the Charlotte frontcourt last season and now coach Consuegra is looking to fill their void. Luckily for Consuegra, the 49ers may have found their replacement.

Nyilah Jamison-Myers, a transfer from Clemson, stands at 6-foot-3-inches. And did she use her height to her advantage against Pfeiffer. Jamison-Myers nearly picked up a double-double, recording 12 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. The Orangeburg native will look to control the paint with her presence as the guards roam the perimeter.

Jamison-Myers wasn’t the only star in the frontcourt. Senior Kenya Olley, who went down in conference play with an injury last year, came off the bench against Pfeiffer and put up 17 points in 14 minutes. If Charlotte is able to get scoring production from Jamison-Myers and Olley, it could bode well towards a balanced offense.

WISCONSIN SCOUTING REPORT

The Badgers of Wisconsin are coming off a disappointing 7-22 record from a year ago. But it’s a new season, and last year’s records can be forgotten. Wisconsin has played two exhibition games, winning both games, leading up to the season opener versus Charlotte.

The Badgers are losing their top three scorers from last year. Their top returning scorer is redshirt senior Avyanna Young, who averaged 7.5 points last season. But the Badgers have an impressive freshman in Suzanne Gilreath, who averaged 17.5 points in both exhibition games.

For Charlotte, a key to winning the game is stopping the three-pointer. The Badgers shot 23 of 44 from three point land in their two practice games. Luckily, Charlotte was strong at stopping the three-pointer last season, holding opponents to 31 percent.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball