PREVIEW: Men’s basketball takes on Elon in first road game

The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) will head less than two hours up I-85 Monday night at 8 p.m. to take on the Elon Phoenix (1-0), attempting to kick off the 2016-2017 season on a two-game win streak, while also trying to redeem themselves from a 85-74 loss last season to the Phoenix. This will be the fourth time that the two programs will square off, with the 49ers leading the series 2-1.

Charlotte is coming off a win that they had to grind out late, going on a 33-3 run in the second half to defeat the Newberry Wolves, 101-88. The 49ers were led by sophomore Jon Davis, scoring 24 of his 28 points in the second half. Senior guard Braxton Ogbueze had a big game as well, scoring 22 points, while fellow guard Andrien White did his best Mark Price impersonation from behind the three-point line, connecting on six trifectas for 20 points.

Price had to adjust to the unorthodox play of the Newberry offense and press on defense, learning a lot about their depth in the first game of the season. Freshman Quentin Jackson impressed off the bench, scoring 12 points and providing great minutes to allow Davis to stay fresh down the stretch.

Charlotte’s keys to victory

The 49ers and Niner Nation took away many positives and negatives from Friday’s 13-point win. First, turnovers will be an issue throughout the season. Davis turned the ball over six times, while Jackson committed five turnovers in his college debut. For Charlotte to be successful against an athletic Elon team, the top guards for the 49ers must control the pace of the game and work on their own time, not needing to force passes if the play is not there.

Secondly, the 49ers need to understand early that they will not have anyone bring in 15 rebounds a game like Joseph Uchebo did last year. Rebounding by committee will be a key to victory Monday night for Charlotte, with none of the Phoenix starters being over 6-foot-8. The 49ers had six players record over five rebounds against Newberry, which will likely be the name of that tune for the rest of the season.

Lastly, the 49ers have to jump out to a hot start. Last season, Elon got hot early and never looked back, cruising by the 49ers at Halton Arena. With Charlotte likely to use their smaller lineup like they did against Newberry, look for a lot of threes early on in the game to put the dagger in the Phoenix.

Scouting Elon

Elon is coming off of a 101-68 victory over William Peace, as sophomore Tyler Seibring led the way for the Phoenix, scoring 19 points and bringing in eight rebounds. Dainan Swoope was second on the team in scoring with 16. Dmitri Thompson, a 6-foot-4 junior, flirted with a double-double, adding in 11 points and nine rebounds.

While scoring just as many points as the 49ers did in their home-opener, 101, the Phoenix jumped out to an early start against William Peace, opening the game on a 11-2 run. Elon did not look back, taking a 36-12 lead midway through the first half. If they can start hot against the 49ers, look for the Phoenix to make it an emphasis to keep the pressure on Charlotte.

Inside Alumni Gym last season, which holds just over 1,600 fans, the Phoenix went 8-8 under head coach Matt Matheny. Matheny is in his eighth season with the program, changing the culture at Elon, posting an impressive .671 winning percentage at home. He was also named the 2013 Southern Conference Coach of the Year by the league’s media members.

