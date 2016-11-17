PREVIEW: Men’s basketball prepares for ECU Thursday night

The 49ers will welcome the East Carolina Pirates Thursday night to Halton Arena for a 7 p.m. tip, coming off of a high scoring affair with the Elon Phoenix, where Hudson Price led the way for the Niners with 23 points in their 100-95 victory.

Charlotte (2-0) has scored at least 100 points in each of their first two games this season, becoming only the third team in school history to open up the season with back-to-back 100-point games. The 49ers will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2014-2015 campaign.

History between Charlotte and ECU

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between the 49ers and the Pirates, with Charlotte holding a 15-8 lead in the match-up. The 49ers have won eight of the previous 10 meetings. ECU (2-0) has won the last two meetings against the 49ers though, with both of those coming inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. With the Pirates late surge against the 49ers, ECU hasn’t recorded a road win against Charlotte since 1983.

Head coach Mark Price and the Niners traveled across the state last season, losing 88-74 in Greenville, N.C. Andrien White recorded 20 points, Braxton Ogbueze added in 17 and Anthony Vanhook almost recorded a triple double, scoring 10 points with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Closer look at Charlotte

The 49ers are scoring the ball extremely well right now. Jon Davis is leading the team and also Conference USA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game, while staying perfect from the free throw line (10-10) and also from downtown (6-6).

Although Ogbueze only had 10 points against Elon, the redshirt senior is still averaging 16 points through the first two games, providing a major threat from behind the three-point line when he gets hot.

Look out for Price and White against the Pirates from three, with White knocking six threes in Charlotte’s first game at home last week against Newberry. Price is coming off a game where he only missed one shot, making all six shots from the field, knocking down all four shots from downtown, but missed his last free throw attempt, going 7-8 from the charity stripe.

With six Charlotte players averaging in double digits, the 49ers still have plenty of options off the bench. Quentin Jackson has provided great minutes off the bench as a backup point guard for Davis. Najee Garvin looked great in his first action against Elon Monday night, scoring 9 points while providing a big body in the paint for Charlotte. Also providing quality minutes for Charlotte are Reid Aube and JC Washington. Although they might not show up in the scoring column every game, the two big men love to hustle and play physical.

Lukas Bergang and Benas Griciunas are still question marks for the 49ers, being the only two seven footers on the team, seeing rare minutes thus far.

Scouting ECU

The Pirates are led by head coach Jeff Lebo, who is in his seventh season with the program. His 99 wins through his first six seasons is the most during that time span in program history. Lebo played at Chapel Hill from 1986-89, while also playing one year with the San Antonio Spurs.

Defense will be the key for ECU against Charlotte Thursday night. So far, the Pirates have held their two opponents to less than 60 points. ECU has compiled 7.5 blocks and 7.5 steals per game, wreaking havoc on defense.

With the 49ers struggling to find a big man to go to in the paint, the Pirates do not have the same problem. Jabari Craig and 7-foot-1 Andre Washington have compiled 9 blocks and 33 rebounds in their first two games at home, likely to have a couple inches on anyone that Charlotte throws at them, with Bergang and Griciunas not seeing much time lately.

Caleb White, a 6-foot-7 senior, leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game, providing the Pirates with their deep threat. B.J. Tyson is second on the team with 12. 5 points per contest, while leading the team in assists with 13 on the season. Kentrell Barkley is the third and final player averaging double figures for the Pirates, averaging 11 points a game. Craig is a man that the 49ers will need to look out for on the boards, snagging 12 offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds through the two games for ECU.

Game Details

Tip is set for 7 p.m. Admission is free for all student’s at Charlotte. Go to packthemine49.com to request tickets. Foam LED Glow Sticks will also be given out to the first 1,000 fans.

