PREVIEW: Men’s basketball opens 2016 season against Newberry

It’s time. Basketball season is upon us and Niner Nation gets its first taste of Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball Friday night at 8 p.m. against the Newberry Wolves, part of a double header with the women’s basketball game starting at 5:30 p.m.

After posting a 14-19 record last season, the 49ers were picked to finish 10th in some poles, using that as motivation to come out hot against Newberry. Charlotte’s head coach Mark Price is entering his second season with the program, needing to begin this season where he left off, winning five of their last seven games.

Home Court Advantage

Seems simple, right? You play a home game and you have the advantage in front of a big crowd chanting your name. This assumption has not been the case over the last few seasons for Charlotte. The 49ers lost their first home game of the season last year against Elon. After the loss, the 49ers went on to lose seven of the next nine overall games, digging themselves in a hole with their fans, with Niner Nation not having much motivation to come to games.

So a good recipe to bring a big crowd to the arena is win. You win, you bring fans.

If the 49ers want to show their fans that they can compete at a high level, they need to show out in front of a big opening day against Newberry, letting Niner Nation know that they will bring exciting basketball to their home fans at Halton Arena with every opportunity.

Establish Paint Presence

Joseph Uchebo, we miss you. Charlotte will be without one of the best rebounders in C-USA history when they hit the court Friday night, needing to establish who their go-to big man is.

Newberry comes into the 2016 season struggling rebounding the ball, with their tallest player coming in at 6-foot-6. In their exhibition game against South Carolina last week, Newberry only had one player record five rebounds, and that was 6-foot-2 Jamaal Satisfield.

With a new season, the 49ers welcome Lukas Bergang (7-foot-1), Najee Garvin (6-foot-7) and JC Washington (6-foot-7) to the lineup, naming a few big men who can help fill that role that Uchebo left.

Benas Griciunas, a 7-foot redshirt junior, only averaged 2.7 rebounds last season, not providing the big body in the paint that coach Price and his team needed. With a very small lineup for Newberry, look for Griciunas and the rest of the new crew to bring in a lot of rebounds, hopefully leaving the game with more confidence in the paint.

Scouting Newberry

Do you like threes? Because the Wolves shoot a lot of those.

In their 89-107 loss to the Gamecocks on Nov. 6, Newberry shot 40 threes, connecting on 18. Mason Spease, a senior from nearby Central Cabarrus, went 4-for-8 from downtown, finishing second on the team with 12 points and leading the team in threes.

With losing their top three scorers from last season, Xavier Holmes (14.9 ppg), Brandon Taylor (11.3 ppg) and Mitch Riggs (12.8 ppg), the Wolves and head coach Dave Davis need to find a few more reliable names to throw in the starting lineup for the new season.

The Wolves finished last season 18-12, with 12 of those wins coming at home, while losing five of their eight road games.

So with the 49ers at home and clearly having a size advantage over the Wolves, look for Charlotte to pound the ball inside, and work on their perimeter defense early in their first game against Newberry.

