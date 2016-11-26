PREVIEW: Charlotte travels to Davidson in the Battle for the Hornets’ Nest

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) will travel to Belk Arena on the campus of Davidson College to take on the Wildcats (4-1) Saturday evening at 4 p.m., carrying on the tradition of the Battle of the Hornets’ Nest trophy between the two teams that are separated by only 20 miles.

Series Breakdown

The Battle for the Hornets’ Nest trophy started in the 1979-1980 season, with this being the second go around for coach Mark Price at the trophy. Last season, Jack Gibbs and the Wildcats handled Charlotte with ease, winning 109-74 in Halton Arena. Davidson has dominated the cross-county rivalry lately, winning the last three meetings. The 49ers last win came back in 2012, where Charlotte won by four, 73-69.

This Saturday will mark the 43rd time that Charlotte and Davidson have faced each other, with the 49ers leading the series 28-14. Charlotte has had a slight edge over Davidson over the last 18 years, winning 12 of those match-ups.

Key 49ers

Although Charlotte is coming off of a 103-108 loss to USC Upstate, the 49ers remain hot on offense and have now scored at least 100 points in three of their first four games under coach Price. With the offensive outburst this season, Charlotte leads Conference USA with 95 points per game, while also leading the conference in three-point field goals made per game (11.5).

The 49ers are led by sophomore guard Jon Davis on offense, averaging 23 points per game, while also leading C-USA in scoring. Senior Braxton Ogbueze is currently sixth in the conference averaging 17.8 points per contest.

With scoring not being a problem for Charlotte, having five players averaging double digits, the 49ers will need to pick up their aggressiveness on the boards and on defense. Going into Saturday’s game, Charlotte is giving up 88.75 points per game, while giving up almost six more rebounds per game than they get. With the 49ers leading the conference in three-point percentage (48.4), Charlotte allows their opponents to shoot almost 43 percent from behind the arc each contest. That is not a good sign when playing a Bob McKillop coached team.

Scouting the Wildcats

McKillop is in his 27th season with the Wildcats, producing a fundamentally sound and three-point shooting machine team each season. Davidson started out this season with a win over Appalachian State, then losing the next game against Clemson by over 15 points. Coming off back-to-back wins over Missouri and Arizona State, the Wildcats look to extend their winning streak with a win on Saturday against the 49ers.

The Wildcats are led by Jack Gibbs, who is averaging 23.7 points per game, while Peyton Aldridge averages 21.5 points per contest. After those two players, Davidson does not have many other go-to options on the offensive end. But those two might be all the Wildcats need.

Aldridge, a 6-foot-8 forward, will likely be a tough task for coach Price and his staff to handle and match-up against, providing depth in every aspect on the court. Aldridge has already knocked down a team-high 10 three’s this season, while also leading Davidson with 8.3 rebounds a game, coming off a season where he led the team in rebounding. With the 49ers not having a true threat in the paint, look for Aldridge to attack the paint and then jump out for a plethora of threes throughout the contest.

Although Gibbs leads the team in scoring and is known for being a three-point threat, Gibbs has only hit five threes thus far. Last season against Charlotte, Gibbs knocked down six shots from downtown, leading to his 41 points against the 49ers. Gibbs has yet to go off this season on offense, so look out for him to want to do so against his rival in his senior season.

Easier said than done, if the 49ers just hold Aldridge and Gibbs to relatively quiet games, they have a good chance to walk away with the Hornets’ Nest trophy for the first time in four years, and get coach Price a signature victory.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports