PREVIEW: Charlotte plays another in-state foe, App State, Monday night inside Halton

The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will take on Appalachian Sate (2-3) Monday night inside Dale F. Halton Arena, looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against USC Upstate and Davidson. The game on Monday will be the 37th meeting between the two teams, with Charlotte holding a 23-13 advantage in the series. The 49ers defeated the Mountaineers last season 82-66 on the road, with senior guard Braxton Ogbueze leading the charge with 25 points.

Last time out

Charlotte is coming off a blowout loss to Davidson, 79-57, having three players score in double figures, that included Najee Garvin (12), Jon Davis (11) and Andrien White (10). As a team, the 49ers shot 27.9 percent from the field, but did capitalize on free throws, sinking 14-of-18 from the charity stripe.

The 49ers were out-rebounded 53-to-38 Saturday night inside Belk Arena, with JC Washington leading Charlotte with eight rebounds. 7-foot-1 Lukas Bergang saw his first meaningful minutes in the loss, with two blocks and two points in nine minutes of action, which might lead to him getting more minutes off the bench and providing another big body in the paint.

Charlotte held Peyton Aldridge and Jack Gibbs, two players who average more than 20 points per game, for a combined 26 points, one of the positive notes to take away from that game. The 49ers just need to trash the film from that game and move on to their three games this week.

Key 49ers

Charlotte is led by Jon Davis on the offensive end, scoring 20.6 points per game, while also grabbing four rebounds and three assists per game. Senior guard Braxton Ogbueze is second on the team in scoring (15.8 ppg), with Andrien White rounding off the double-digit scorers with 12.6 points per contest.

The 49ers have struggled on the boards thus far, with 6-foot-4 Anthony Vanhook averaging seven rebounds per game, and JC Washington reeling in 6.4 per game. Charlotte is being out-rebounded by almost 10 boards per game, needing to find a dominant presence in the paint to give Charlotte extra chances on the offensive end. Look for head coach Mark Price to maybe go to Bergang more often off the bench, with questions still surrounding Benas Griciunas.

Garvin has been providing great minutes off the bench for coach Price as an all-around player, so look out for the freshman to make an impact in Monday night’s game. Also, White leads Conference USA in three-point field goals made per game (3.8), and loves shooting the rock from downtown at home, so watch for a 20-point performance for the sophomore from Virginia.

Scouting App State

Ronshad Shabazz leads the Mountaineers in scoring and field goal percentage, averaging 15.6 points per game, with Appalachian State averaging 83 points per contest. Patrick Good, a catch and shoot guard, averages 11 points per game, shooting 53 percent from behind the arc.

Along with the 49ers, App State struggles rebounding the ball, with 6-foot-9 Olsaac Johnson and 6-foot-8 Griffin Kinney averaging 4.6 rebounds per game to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Appalachian State is coming off of a lopsided loss to Duke, 93-58, while playing a tough schedule already, losing on the road against Tennessee (94-103) and against Davidson (74-86).

Assistant coach for the 49ers, Houston Fancher, will face a very familiar team in Appalachian State, a team that he coached for nine years. Jim Fox, who received the job after Fancher left for Charlotte, is in charge in changing the culture for App State basketball, with him and coach Price being in the same boat for their respective teams.

