PREVIEW: Charlotte looks to go 4-0, hosts USC Upstate

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the 49ers get in one last game before Thanksgiving break when they play host to USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Upstate comes to the Queen City with an even 2-2 record. Charlotte is looking for to extend their record to 4-0.

The last time out

Charlotte took advantage of a shorthand ECU team and defeated the Pirates 76-64. The Niners were led by another stellar performance from Jon Davis. The sophomore guard is averaging 25 points per game, tallying 24 in the match-up with the Pirates. In the 36 minutes on the court, he also recorded five assists and three rebounds.

Three other 49ers reached double digits during the contest. Anthony Vanhook got his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Hudson Price had another double-digit performance with 11 points. Braxton Ogbueze recorded his third straight game with double digits after racking up 11 points.

USC Upstate scouting report

The two teams have met once before, during the 2013-2014 season. Charlotte came away victorious, defeating the Spartans 81-76. While Charlotte averages 92.3 points per game, Upstate brings in an average of 71.8 points.

The 49ers also have the upper hand in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage. The Spartans snag more boards than Charlotte does however, averaging 40 per game.

Charlotte is the second stop on a seven-game road trip for USC Upstate. The team kicked off their journey last Saturday when they defeated Charleston Southern 79-77.

Upstate has a few players to keep an eye out for on on the court. Mike Cunningham, a sophomore from Washington, D.C., averages 15 points per game. Cunningham is a threat in the paint (43.9 percent), behind the arc (54.2 percent) and on the free throw line (92.3 percent). The guard flourishes on the road averaging 19 points.

Another sophomore on the Spartan squad is Deion Holmes. Homes, a 6-foot-3 guard, tallies around 16 points per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from the free throw line. Rebounding the ball for the Spartans will be Ramel Thompkins. The 6-foot-7 forward averages 7.5 rebounds a game and 9.5 points per game. Coming from the bench to snag rebounds for USC Upstate is Philip Whittington, who averages 6.8 rebounds a game. Finally Michael Buchanan, a seven footer, averages 7.8 rebounds a game as well.

A look inside the 49ers

After averaging 92.3 points per game, Charlotte is ranked among the top-20 scoring teams in the nation. The 49ers also boast the eighth best three-point percentage, shooting 45.6 percent behind the arc. With a shooting percentage of 75 percent behind the arc, Davis is the third best three-point shooter in the country. The sophomore also leads Conference USA in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game.

The key to the Charlotte game is the action behind the arc. In all three games this season the 49ers have recorded double digits in the three-point column. The Niners have also recorded 50 points or more in the second half. Last season this feat was accomplished seven times.

Charlotte has found a consistent starting lineup that works for them, and the bench continues to pull through, giving the 49ers their success early in the season.

