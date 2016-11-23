PREVIEW: 49ers head to California

The women's basketball team travels to the West Coast to take on two tough competitors this holiday weekend

During one of the busiest travel times of the year the Charlotte women’s basketball team jetted off to Moraga, California to partake in the Hilton Concord Classic. The 49ers gobble up some turkey on Thursday, then return to the court on Friday to face Utah at 3 p.m. and Saturday to take on Boise State again at 3 p.m..

Charlotte enters the tournament 3-1, their only loss coming to a nationally ranked Miami team. The 49ers average 60 points per game, shooting on average .368 overall and .302 behind the arc.

Defensively the Niners snag 46 rebounds a game, eight steals and six blocks. They also average 15 assists a game.

They’re packing

Even though space is tight on the plane, Charlotte is packing a lot of talent on their flight. First the 49ers are bringing their dynamic duo of Lefty Webster and Ciara Gregory.

Webster has kicked off her senior campaign in a fitting fashion, hitting double digits in the point column in three of the 49ers first four match ups. In her last game against Presbyterian, Webster shot .600 overall, .500 behind the arc and made five out of her six free throws.

In addition to shooting, Webster is a threat on the defensive side of the ball. She averages 7.8 rebounds a game, recording a season-high of 13 against the College of Charleston. She also knows how to lend a hand, recording 19 assists through four games.

Gregory joins Webster as a scoring threat. The senior averages 11 points per game, racking up a season best 16 against the College of Charleston. Gregory is known for her presence behind the arc, kicking off her season by shooting .500 in the 3-point zone. Since then she has missed more than she’s made, but her threat is still real — opponents need to pray she has an off day against them.

Another player to watch on the court is Grace Hunter. The sophomore kicked off her 2016-17 season Sunday against Presbyterian by tallying 22 points, shooting .643 in the paint. She knows how to play both sides of the ball, snagging six boards, four turnovers and two blocks.

A final key part to the 49ers squad is Amaya Ransom. Ransom currently leads the team in rebounding, averaging 8.3 boards per game.

Utah scouting report

Utah comes in to this tournament with a lot of confidence. During their last game they defeated Utah Valley 100-52 and the Utes hold a 3-0 record overall. Utah has depth and knows how to use it — their bench was responsible for more than half of the team’s 100 points.

The 49ers will need to amp up the defense on the high-scoring Utes who average 79 points per game compared to a 49er 60.

Emily Potter is the player to watch for the Utes. The junior averages 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3 blocks a game. The 6-foot-6 forward currently has 135 blocks as a Ute. She is one block from becoming third in the all-time career blocks for Utah.

Boise State scouting report

The Broncos are another team that is on a roll right now. Coming into the tournament Boise State is undefeated on the season, sitting at 3-0. The Broncos went to overtime during their last game before the tournament, but held on defeating Seattle U 73-68.

Boise State is also a high-scoring team, averaging 85 points per game. Charlotte needs to especially focus on blocking behind the arc as the Broncos shoot an impressive .480 from the 3-point zone.

A player to watch in the blue and orange is Brooke Pahukoa. The 5-foot-9 guard was a key part in the Bronco’s win against Seattle U, claiming responsibility for 16 points. Pahukoa comes alive at the end of the game, bringing in eight of Boise State’s final 11 points, four of those in the crucial overtime period.

The 49ers will have to box out Shalen Shaw. The 6-foot-1 junior leads the team in rebounds, averaging around eight a game. Another player to watch for is Yaiza Rodriguez, not for her shooting ability but for her passing ability. The senior from Spain has 22 assists through three games.

This tournament offers probably the some of the toughest competition the 49ers will see this season. If Charlotte comes out with confidence and strong team chemistry on the court, they will surely be competitive throughout both competitions and could very well come home 5-1.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball