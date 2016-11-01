Op-Ed: Sexual Assault in America through the Lens of Donald Trump

So Election Day is a week away and what has seemed like an eternity of painful presidential campaigning is slowly sputtering to a stop. For most of us, it’s almost time to take a huge sigh of relief (or a huge swing at the closest wall) when the election finally comes to a close, but for millions of Americans it is first time to make an extremely important decision. I assume that this group of “undecided” voters is mostly comprised of those who maintain such a fervent hatred for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump that they cannot possibly vote for either one. Although, I personally have decided to take more of an optimistic view of Clinton and her past, I understand this sentiment forcing voters toward third party candidates. I do have to admit I considered jumping behind Gary Johnson, but my departure from his side started when I began to read up on his actual policies and was set in stone when the words, “What is Aleppo?” came flowing from his mouth.

Although I was shocked to hear that a presidential candidate had never heard of Aleppo, that in no way compared to my reaction as I listened to Trump’s Access Hollywood tape for the first time. As I sat and watched Trump and his partner in crime, Billy Bush, completely dismantle every previously held notion of normal human behavior. I could almost hear Clinton’s maniacal laugh as she practiced her induction speech over and over again. As I expected, minutes after the release of the tape, media outlets were live with a barrage of Trump haters and supporters alike ready to fire off their opinions at will. This was nothing out of the norm, but what I found shocking was that many Trump supporters immediately jumped to dismissing the language used in the tape and deciding to, as I did with Clinton, take a more optimistic view of Trump and his actions (if that is possible), even going as far as believing his “locker room talk” excuse. It may seem hypocritical of me to be entirely intolerant of any kind of lee way that Trump supporters give to their candidate and you know what? It absolutely is. But for this particular instance, let’s move past the personal politics and the charges of hypocrisy that people like to fling all over the place in political arenas and let’s look at the actual issue at hand: sexual assault and rape culture in America.

No matter which way you are inclined to twist this tape, the words are right there and as clear day. What Trump describes in the tape, even if you want to label it “locker room banter” is, in fact, sexual assault. Now let’s get one thing clear, all I have been hearing for a few weeks are calls for conversation on “actual issues.” According to Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), an American is sexually assaulted every 109 seconds and yet only 6 in 1000 perpetrators end up in prison. So, of course we need to talk about tax plans and balancing the budget, but if sexual assault in our country is not an “actual issue”, then I have no idea what is. As I stated earlier, I am all for embracing more optimistic views of politics, but that does not mean ignoring important issues that plop themselves right in front of us, so with that in mind, let’s talk about the many things that are wrong with this tape and the larger problems that the idiocy of Trump’s words allows us to uncover in our society.