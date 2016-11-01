No Sleep in Brooklyn or Charlotte

Emo Night Brooklyn has its inaugural concert at The Underground Charlotte



Photos by Erin Cortez.

Emo and punk rock music lovers united at The Underground last Saturday night, Oct. 22, as they anticipated the first Emo Night Brooklyn in Charlotte. Girls and boys in their 20s dressed up in their best emo clothes with a drink in hand. Even I dressed up in my best leather jacket and black boots. I did not know what to expect, but I knew that I was excited for what was to come.

Emo Night Brooklyn started when best friends from Brooklyn, Ethan and Alex, would spend their Friday nights blasting their favorite emo and punk rock music that they listened to in their teen years. Ethan and Alex have come a long way since their Friday night hangouts; they both travel all over the U.S. playing their favorite music and sharing that experience to people. They finally graced Charlotte for its first Emo night.

The concert began when Ethan and Alex walked into the stage to the Lion King theme song. The crowd loved it. Ethan and Alex then started to play music from their playlist, jumping up and down the stage to get the audience excited. Alex would also talk or give hugs to the people in the front of the stage as the concert ensued. The rest of the night consisted of song requests from the audience. Ethan told us to put in our song request to their Twitter account. I picked one of my favorite songs, “Misery Business” by Paramore.

Ethan and Alex also played other songs from All Time Low, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Yellowcard and Blink 182. They even did a mini tribute to the last Yellowcard world tour by playing their most popular songs, “Only One” and “Ocean Avenue.” The crowd loved every song they played. They were friendly, highly energetic and lip synced to the songs they knew. Some of them were brave enough to crowd surf. I enjoyed every minute of the concert; it felt like I was in a group of old friends rocking out to the same songs as I did. I thought the three hour concert went by too fast, but I was excited when Alex played “The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance. The concert ended, but the party continued. Ethan and Alex invited the whole audience to the closest bar so they can get the chance to talk and meet up with them. I highly recommend to come to the next Emo Night Brooklyn show, even if you are not familiar with punk rock music. I guarantee that you will enjoy going to the concert.

