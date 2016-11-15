Niners Pick Up Second Win on Road

Niners hold College of Charleston to 26.1 percent shooting on way to victory

Lefty Webster netted 13 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, seven steals and five assists in 39 minutes points to propel the Charlotte 49ers to a road win against College of Charleston. The win once again featured the Niners’ stifling defense, as they held their opponent to under 50 points for the second straight game.

Everyone on the Charlotte roster scored, including freshman Lauren Harley and redshirt freshman Jaida Robinson. Both young players scored their first points on the road. Meanwhile, senior Ciara Gregory dropped 16 points to lead the team in scoring and also added four assists. She drained 5 three-pointers in the game as the Cougars were unable to keep her off the perimeter.

The big story for Charlotte was redshirt freshman Dara Pearson, who scored a career high 13 points to go with 5 rebounds in only 17 minutes. Her play proved to be valuable, as Nyilah Jamison-Myers got into foul trouble and was unable to get into much of a rhythm.

“Dara is just such a special kid, because she just does what we need her to do. She plays her role, and she plays hard. … She was incredible for us; when we had Ny in foul trouble and Kenya was cramping, and she waited for her opportunity, did what we needed her to do, and we don’t win this game without her,” coach Cara Consuegra said of Pearson.

Junior Amaya Ransom continued her wildcat role for the Niners. She struggled from the field, shooting 1-7, but she grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the team and also dished out five assists as well. She and Webster kept the ball moving, while point guard Laia Raventos also dished out four assists to match Gregory.

The Charlotte defense was unstoppable. The Cougars only hit two three pointers the entire game (2-13, 15.4 percent) and went cold in the third quarter. Charleston only hit 8 out of its 32 field goal attempts in the second half, which is when Pearson started to take over. Charlotte also dominated on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 51-25.

“I loved our kids’ fight. I love that we didn’t let our offense dictate our defense, and our defense won this game. Our third quarter– our pressure defensively– was just incredible. It turned the game around for us and we were able to finish,” Consuegra said.

Charlotte will continue its road trip as the Niners will travel down to play #22 Miami. The game will continue a back and forth, home and away series and will tip off at 7 pm Eastern time.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball