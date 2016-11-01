Niners Gear Up for Grind

The women's team gets ready for their pursuit to post season play

Finally. After almost eight months, basketball is back. And the Charlotte 49ers women’s team is primed and ready for action.

Sixth-year coach Cara Consuegra looks to add to her impressive résumé by leaning on her senior veterans, Ciara Gregory, Kenya Olley and Lefty Webster. Their leadership, combined with the inside presence of Kira Gordon and Alexis Alexander, helped spear the Niners on to a 19-12 record last season, a fourth-place finish in Conference USA and a berth in the WNIT. The berth was the Niners’ fourth postseason appearance in five years.

Consuegra’s team led Conference USA in scoring and also won 12 of their 15 home games. Their tough non-conference schedule, which included matchups against Miami, Missouri and NC State, continued to bring out large crowds and more support from the Charlotte faithful.

On Oct. 20 both the women’s and men’s teams held “Midnight Madness” in Halton Arena, celebrating the onset of basketball season. The night included introductions of all the players, a dance-off, a dunk and three-point contest, and a co-ed scrimmage. Afterwards, Webster and Gregory were both asked about their expectations for the upcoming season.

“You know, it’s bittersweet, coming into my senior season. There’s only three of us seniors, so we have high expectations. We’ve just been working in practice and pushing each other; we know what we’re capable of, and we’re just grinding to get that,” Gregory said.

When asked about the atmosphere of Midnight Madness and the upcoming season, Webster was also optimistic.

“Every game we play I want us to give our best. Hopefully, we can win a conference championship and make an appearance in the NCAA (tournament) but right now, I’m looking for us to just have fun and make the best of this year,” Webster said.

The team certainly has the pieces to compete for the championship. The team returns a bulk of their starters, including sophomore guards Grace Hunter and Laia Raventos. Last year’s team became known for each player’s respective gifts: Raventos’ passing ability, Gregory’s sharpshooting, Hunter’s aggressive drives to the basket, and Webster’s midrange shooting touch. Meanwhile, Olley provided shot blocking on the interior, and junior Amaya Ransom also added a defensive presence and veteran leadership late in games.

Webster, an All-Conference USA Second Team selection, will look to have a stellar senior campaign. As a junior, she averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while also scoring her 1,000th point in a Charlotte uniform. Meanwhile, her classmate Gregory averaged 10.1 points while also shooting threes at a 34.5 percent clip. She was the best free throw shooter on the roster, hitting 93.2 percent of her free throws.

“Lefty has been an all-conference player for multiple years here in Conference USA, and I think she can be better. That’s the cool thing about her—every year her game has gotten better. I think that Lefty is holding herself to a high standard and looks every day like she should—one of the best players in this league,” Consuegra said at the C-USA Tipoff Show.

Consuegra also had praise for Ciara Gregory at the show.

“Most people don’t remember that Ciara led us in scoring in non-conference. She was having a tremendous year until she got hurt… She’s now fully healthy, she’s doing very well in practice and so I think she’s gonna bring a whole nother element that, quite frankly, I don’t think this league is prepared for,” Consuegra said.

The younger players made sure to help the upperclassmen as well. Raventos asserted herself as an all-around player, as she averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 boards a game. She also found herself on ESPN’s Top 10 plays after a spectacular highlight pass against NC State. Classmate Grace Hunter also averaged 11 points a game and was the second leading rebounder; she pulled down a staggering 7.3 boards per contest. Both players were selected to the All-C-USA Freshman team at season’s end.

In addition to these returners, the team now enters redshirt freshman Dara Pearson and Jaida Robinson into the equation, as well as Nyilah Jamison-Myers, a transfer from Clemson University. Joining them is freshman Lauren Harley, a four-year letter winner from South Carolina who is meshing right in with the returners.

During the preseason, Consuegra previewed her team both on ESPN3’s Conference USA Tip-Off Show and at Charlotte’s Media Day.

“Many people talk about our team, and they talk about our offense. We led the league in scoring, we led the league in field goal percentage and were also top 25 in the country. But for us to take a big step forward this season, our focus needs to be on our defense. So even though we know we have that scoring punch offensively, we have to become a better defensive team. That’s been a lot of our focus in practice in this month of October,” Consuegra said.

Consuegra also reiterated her high hopes for her main contributors this year at Charlotte’s media day. At the event, she noted many similarities between this team and her 2013 roster that went 26-6.

“We had three seniors that took the team on their shoulders and said, ‘we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna lead the way’. I’ve been consistently challenging our seniors to step up and be those leaders for us. In addition to that, we definitely have the most depth that we’ve had at each position since that team. I think our guard play mixture of veteran returners and young players are some of the best combinations in this league… The biggest thing for us to have a year like we had in 2013 is our team has to start believing we can do that. They need to start understanding that we have the ability and the pieces.”

The Niners will look to build momentum off of last year’s successful season when they hit the floor on Nov. 3 against Pfeiffer for an exhibition game. The season officially tips off on Nov. 11 against Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball