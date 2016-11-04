Niners Fly Past Falcons

Hunter, Olley lead Niners in exhibition match

In their first and only exhibition game, the Charlotte 49ers women’s team routed the Pfeiffer Falcons, 94-25, in Halton Arena. Sophomore guard Grace Hunter led the four Niners in double figures with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as the Niners cruised to victory in front of the hometown fans.

Nyilah Jamison-Myers, a transfer from Clemson, dominated the first quarter for Charlotte. The Falcons were simply over-matched as she went to the basket time and time again and was relentless on the boards. She scored 11 of Charlotte’s 29 points in the first frame and finished the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Falcons couldn’t get anything going. After going down 29-10 at the end of the first, Pfeiffer only scored four points in the second quarter — all on free throws. The Falcons shot 0-9 from the field in the second and finished the half shooting 4-24, a 16 percent clip.

“I’m very pleased with our defensive effort today. To hold that team to only four field goals each half, a very low shooting percentage at 14 percent for the game, forcing turnovers, getting steals, I thought overall we did a fantastic job defensively. Obviously to see us get 65 rebounds for a game, three players with 11 rebounds and then two others who follow up with eight and seven is just outstanding. For us, to take a big step forward this year, we have to play defense and we have to rebound. And we accomplished those things tonight, and so because of that, I feel like we got better,” coach Cara Consuegra said her post-game presser.

Also during the second frame, senior Kenya Olley got involved, scoring at will from the elbow and the paint. The Niners scored 26 points during the quarter, forcing eight turnovers that led to transition buckets. In her first action since injury, Olley finished the game with an impressive 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

“It’s amazing. I haven’t played the best that I can in a long time. Just to be able to get out there and be able to be aggressive and do the stuff that I used to do is amazing. I love it,” Olley said.

The Charlotte bench came in and showcased their skills early and often. Olley’s 17 points led the bench effort, but the younger players showed what they could do as well. Freshman Lauren Harley and redshirt freshman Dara Pearson both came off the bench and contributed 11 rebounds. Charlotte also had balanced scoring, as senior Lefty Webster and redshirt freshman Jaida Robinson both had nine points. Senior Ciara Gregory came in with seven.

Meanwhile, junior Amaya Ransom showed her versatility as she took over point guard duties for Laia Raventos after the latter took a rest in the second half. Raventos led all players with seven assists, but Ransom also impressed, contributing 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

“That was an experiment for us. Laia’s gonna be our point guard obviously, she’s gonna play a lot of minutes. That’s the plan. I just like the composure that Amaya has, and I thought she did a good job. I wasn’t necessarily sure of that coming into this game, but coming out of this game, I think that we might use her a little bit handling the ball.”

Charlotte will hit the floor on November 11 for their home opener against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game will start at 5:30 pm and will serve as the first game of the Charlotte basketball double header that night.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball