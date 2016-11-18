Niners Come Up Short Against Canes

Charlotte struggles on the road

A 30-point first quarter gave the Miami Hurricanes all the momentum they needed, and they never looked back on the way to a 80-46 victory over the Charlotte 49ers. Miami started the game on a 12-0 run, all on three pointers, and forced the Niners to take a timeout to try and quell the momentum.

Unlike previous games, Charlotte was unable to stifle the opposing offense.Therefore, their own shooting woes came back to haunt them. Charlotte shot 16-57 (28.1 percent) from the floor compared to Miami’s 31-63 (49.2 percent). Miami also hit more than half of its three-point attempts (10-19, 52.6 percent) and held a 30-9 point advantage from behind the arc.

However, Charlotte only committed two more turnovers than the Hurricanes and only grabbed five less rebounds. Amaya Ransom and Nyilah Jamison-Myers both led Charlotte with eight points apiece, and senior Lefty Webster added seven. Everybody who checked in on Charlotte’s roster scored against Miami.

“Amaya is what we call our glue player. She’s got a really special role on this team,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said afterwards. “She’s a player who can impact us in so many ways, whether defensively or scoring. She provides great energy, great communication. She’s rebounding really well for us, hustling… whatever we need, she makes this team go. I think as the year continues, she’s just gonna keep getting better.”

The Niners collected 39 total rebounds, led by Ransom, Jaida Robinson and Lauren Harley, who all grabbed five apiece. Point guard Laia Raventos dished out four more assists to add to her season totals, and guard Ciara Gregory knocked in another three pointer for the Niners.

“Our offense works when we share the ball, and tonight we weren’t doing that. We were trying to play a little bit of hero basketball, score one-on-one. That’s not what works for us, and we know that. It’s a great reality check for us, and we know we need to regroup, but Sunday’s going to be different. We’re going to be ready to play, we’re gonna play hard, and we’re gonna defend our court,” Consuegra said.

Charlotte tips off against Presbyterian College on November 20 at 2pm and will look to get back to its winning ways.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball