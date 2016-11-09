MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Handmaiden (아가씨)’ is a complete triumph of East Asian cinema

Bolstered by Park Chan-Wook's astute, sensual direction and a story that keeps on giving, this erotic thriller is everything it needs to be

Chances are, if you’ve ever seen a film out of South Korea, it’s been directed by Park Chan-wook and chances are, that movie is probably “Oldboy,” for good reason. It’s hard to remember that other Korean directors exist in America when the only real ones we ever get are from Park or from Kim Jee-woon. But there might be a method to the madness here, as it’s hard to complain about a director being featured so exclusively when the work that Park puts out is so masterfully crafted. Call him the Steven Spielberg of Korea, as well as the David Lynch of Korea, with a bit of being the Quentin Tarantino of Korea. The bold and unique visions that Park puts into his movies are often mesmerizing and jarring all at the same time.

And “The Handmaiden (아가씨)” is no different.

Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) is a young thief who works for her aunt, a noted burglar in their village. Sook-hee is drafted by Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) to become a Japanese heiress, Lady Hideko’s (Kim Min-hee) handmaiden and to convince her to fall in love with Fujiwara, so he can take her money and commit her to a mental institution, leaving a sizable sum of money for Sook-hee to take for herself. During this time, Sook-hee begins to realize that Hideko’s feelings might not lie with Fujiwara, but with herself.

Call it “Passion” mixed with “Blue is the Warmest Color,” and you have “The Handmaiden,” a neo-gothic, East Asian, lesbian, erotic crime thriller. Have I snagged your attention thus far? Because I hope I have. I did my best to explain the plot for what it was on the surface, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns that “The Handmaiden” throws at the audience. The film is a thematic rollercoaster of the best kind, one that keeps you guessing at each turn, not knowing who’s bad and who’s good, wanting to catch up, but knowing that half the fun is being behind the story. “The Handmaiden” is an experience above all.

One of the biggest strengths in “The Handmaiden” come from its performances, primarily that of Kim Tae-ri’s and Kim Min-hee’s performances aa the star-crossed lovers. While the film might appear deadly serious on the outside, much of the film’s charm, especially in its performances, come from the humor that the film nails so wonderfully. I was surprised how westernized the humor presented was, but the effect that it had in the times it came through was a spectacular compliment to the sometimes darker aspect of the story.

Park, as always, knows how to astutely craft a film to become his own. Any other director at any other time would take this film in a straight-up manner, but not Park. The film has such a unique and refreshing style about it that makes Park’s movies such a privilege to watch. While new directors with new styles are hitting the scene every day, being able to watch one of Park’s films feels like a palette cleanser for everything filmgoers are assaulted with nowadays. It’s a strange thing how Park’s films feel so unique and fresh, while also feeling classic in itself.

Now, “The Handmaiden” is not for everyone, if only because of the graphic sex scenes that Park unapologetically places in the film. Much like “Blue is the Warmest Color,” I never found these scenes to be exploitative, but simply explicit. As a gay man, I have no interest in seeing a lesbian sex scene, but the way that Park sets up these scenes let the audience focus much more on the energy between the two actresses, rather than the sex acts performed between them, which kept me intrigued, even through the sometimes extended sex scenes. The film also gets pretty dark and violent near the end, something that comes strangely out of left field, but can also turn audience members off as well.

A big issue I find with a lot of foreign film is that it just feels inherently foreign, at least in the sense of not being able to penetrate the layer of relatability to the characters on screen. What’s strange about “The Handmaiden” is that while it’s spoken in two languages that I do not speak (Korean and Japanese), in a time that I have never lived in (1930s), and yet resonated with me more than any recent foreign film has done for me.

“The Handmaiden” is a strange, yet completely jarring and engaging film. Audiences might not like how explicit some of the sex scenes get, but it all adds up in the end to being a completely bewildering and mesmerizing film experience and easily one of Park’s best films to date, which is saying a lot. I can’t help but think what this film would’ve been like as a direct adaption of the source novel, “Fingersmith,” which takes place in Victorian-era England, with an English director, because it surely would be a much different vision than we have here. What we’re left with is a film that will leave you speechless and completely jarred at the level of sheer wonder, beauty, strangeness, intimacy, eroticism, terror and romance that come with each and every plot twist.

5/5

Directed by: Park Chan-wook

Starring: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Kim Hae-sook, and Moon So-ri.

Runtime: 144 minutes

Rating: Not Rated

Now playing exclusively at the Regal Manor Twin.

Amazon Studios presents, in association with CJ Entertainment, a Moho Film and Yong Film production, a Park Chan-wook film, “The Handmaiden (아가씨)”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film