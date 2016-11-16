MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ that every high schooler needs right now

Going above and beyond the normal standards set by other teen films, this biting dramedy is sure to resonate with everyone in some way

Included is the Red Band trailer for the film, which includes explicit language and sexual dialogue, as well as a valid YouTube login.

I’ll be honest: I was a bit of an asshole in high school. I still am one, but it’s worth noting that I was one in high school as well, if not a bigger one. I tended to berate others in search of humor, which only came through some of the times, leading to quite a few hurt feelings and bruised egos from both sides. Luckily, coming to college has blunted the knife of my obnoxious ways to a point to where I am bearable and completely professional when need be, but it still comes out every now and then. My biggest issue with watching movies about other teenagers is that I hardly ever saw anyone like me, whether it be someone in-between skinny and fat, or someone openly gay who didn’t actively try to fulfill every stereotype against gay men, or someone who is an asshole but really just wants people to laugh.

While “The Edge of Seventeen” doesn’t satisfy the first two requirements, it makes up for the third detail in spades.

Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is an asshole. A junior in high school, Nadine has always seemingly paled in comparison to her seemingly perfect twin brother, Darian (Blake Jenner), especially to her absentee mother (Kyra Sedgwick). Nadine only has one friend in Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), a friend she’s had since elementary school. Nadine sees her life turned upside down when she walks in on Krista and Darian having sex, with their intent to begin dating. Resisting this change at all costs, Nadine begins to shut everyone out of her life that might disagree with her reasoning, except for her equally asshole-ish History teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), who helps her handle her situation with a bit of tough love.

Let me just get this out of the way first: Thank god…thank god that STX Entertainment had the balls to fund an R-rated teen film, something that I treat as preciously as a well-made horror film, though infinitely more rare. Sure, it means that much of the target demographic of the film might not get to see it in theaters, but “The Edge of Seventeen” is a film that I wished I had in high school. No high school in America doesn’t say the word “fuck,” it just doesn’t slip through, which ruins many PG-13 teen movies I see in their incessant need to keep things at the “shit” level of profanity. As someone who has a pension for profanity, I found this to be refreshing in its execution. If Nadine’s personality being so similar to my own in high school wasn’t enough, having the film be riddled in realistic profanity for high schoolers, as well as some other less appropriate aspects of being a teenager, even more engaging.

From the start, it’s clear that Steinfeld is the clear star of the film. Steinfeld, who has now transitioned into the world of music as well, hasn’t had the best luck since her debut performance in 2010’s “True Grit,” which garnered her an Oscar nomination for her work. While her turn in “Pitch Perfect 2” was anything but awful, it was far from memorable. This is Steinfeld’s first work since “True Grit” that holds any true weight and the payoff in its wait is great, because Steinfeld is fabulous as Nadine. As much as Hollywood wants to portray it, Steinfeld isn’t the typical girl next door, and their forcing of her into those roles have caused this gap in good work of hers, but putting her in the role of an outcast, of someone hurting, of an asshole, this is where Steinfeld works best, and she is spectacular here.

Supporting players, such as Sedgwick, Richardson and Jenner all make strong cases for themselves, but it’s Harrelson’s Mr. Bruner that is the only match for Steinfeld in this film. Both of them are so great at beating each other up that you find yourself looking forward to the scenes where you watch them tear themselves apart in search of Nadine’s solutions in life. Of course, as things get worse for Nadine, Bruner’s presence becomes more important and Harrelson handles this transition beautifully. It can be argued that this character is similar to that of Haymitch Abernathy, Harrelson’s character from the Hunger Games series of films, but I found myself connecting with Bruner on the baseline level more from the sheer attachment I had to Nadine’s struggle.

It’s frankly shocking that “The Edge of Seventeen” wasn’t written by a talented high schooler themselves, but actual adult Kelly Fermon Craig does wonderful work in capturing the romanticized aspects of high school from the perspective of the spazzy weirdo, showing that these aspects of high school are only good to a very small group of people awarded the opportunity to feel these things. The detail in the frankly ugly aspects of high school is very impressive and cringe-worthy, which is a complete compliment in this context, as high school is a cringe worthy time for so many kids.

There seems to be a teen movie for everyone coming out, as there are so many subgroups of outcasts to be talked about in the world, and I finally have my fit: the strangely dejected asshole. It’s easy to see the trailer for “The Edge of Seventeen” and write it off as more teen crap, but if you give the film a chance for 10 minutes, you begin to see how different this film is from all of the other studio-produced assembly line teen movies we get. This is all thanks to the wonderful performances from Steinfeld and Harrelson that carry this film to greatness. I will forever wish that I had this film in high school to help validate my place in the crowd, but getting it in college is just as well. “The Edge of Seventeen” is brutal, heartbreaking, hilarious, awkward and beautiful, everything that high school actually is, with none of the fluffy bullshit.

4/5

Directed by: Kelly Fermon Craig

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto.

Runtime: 104 minutes

Rating: R for sexual content, language and some drinking – all involving teens.

STX Entertainment and Huayi Brothers Pictures present, a Gracie Films production, “The Edge of Seventeen”

