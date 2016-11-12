MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Shut In’ is simple, middle-of-the-road horror

There's not much that's memorable or particularly scary about this film, but on its merits as a film, the quality speaks volumes

Despite the uptick in quality that 2016 has brought for horror films, I still am waiting for the genre to become a truly respected genre among serious film-goers. Every time a good horror film hits theaters, critics laud the film with praise, but always make sure that they only specify that it’s a good HORROR film, not on par with the other, more valuable films they see each year. Rarely does a film come along that touches critics beyond that point, which boils down to about one every year in the recent years. In 2014, we had “The Babadook,” in 2015, it was “It Follows” and in 2016, it was “The Witch.” In my lifetime, I would love to see horror films take a center stage in the film world, transcending its genre roots and actually becoming a legitimate form of film that people, other than teenagers and genre junkies, will actually go out and see.

But “Shut In” might not be the film to change that, but it doesn’t necessarily set it back either.

Mary Portman (Naomi Watts) is a psychotherapist living in rural New England and working out of her home. Mary takes care of her 18-year-old stepson, Stephen (Charlie Heaton), who was left in a vegetative state after being involved in a car accident that killed his father. After Mary sees a patient of hers for the last time, a young deaf boy named Tom (Jacob Tremblay), she is shocked to find out that he has gone missing in the harsh winter soon thereafter. After experiencing strange happenings and visions around her house after Tom’s disappearance, Mary, with the help of her own shrink, Dr. Wilson (Oliver Platt), she must find out where Tom is before it’s too late.

First things first, Watts does quite a good job as Mary in this film. Watts is an actress who has a very wide range of roles she has taken on and rarely ever disappoints in any of them (except for “Diana,” everyone hated “Diana”) and it’s no different here. While it’s nowhere near one of her best roles, Watts brings an air of legitimacy to the film that otherwise probably wouldn’t have been present without her. The rest of the cast really isn’t given that much to do beyond Watts. Platt is primarily relegated to a Skype role, Heaton isn’t given much until later on and Tremblay, coming off his uproarous success of last year’s “Room,” is given little to work with as well, but that could also be due to his character’s inability to speak due to his disability.

With this being director Farren Blackburn’s first theatrically released film, I didn’t expect much on his end, but I was pleasantly surprised in some aspects, primarily in the look of the film, which undeniably came at the hands of respected cinematographer Yves Bélanger. The film has a muted, comfortable, winter aesthetic that is warm and inviting, making the film’s eventual turn to the dark side one that engages you more than it should, mostly because “Shut In” isn’t that scary.

Had “Shut In” stuck to being a drama-thriller without and horror elements to the film, I feel like my appreciation for it would’ve been a lot higher, but the inclusion of these elements did nothing but add a barrage of unneeded clichés that only sought to make the film feel more pedestrian. The film’s story itself is original and engaging, one that holds the audience when it needs to, but it’s undeniable that “Shut In” fails on the horror front, which nearly tanked the film as a collective. Riddled with false jump scares and the dreaded dream sequences, what started as an engaging dramatic thriller turned into something far more disingenuous.

But it’s that engaging element of the film’s story that ends up saving the piece from ruin. “Shut In” is far from perfect, but it’s far form a lost cause as well. Had the film either taken the time to finesse its horror elements and truly be a nail-biter, or had it just removed the horror element altogether and focused on drama more than thrills, “Shut In” could’ve been a lot memorable than it is. For what it is though, Watts does a nice job in the lead role, the film does have an interesting premise and the production values are better than they should be. While “Shut In” is currently in theaters, this is a film best suited for a night to shut yourself in and rent it.

3/5

Directed by: Farren Blackburn

Starring: Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, introducing Charlie Heaton, Jacob Tremblay, David Cubitt, Clémentine Poidatz.

Runtime: 91 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for terror and some violence/bloody images, nudity, thematic elements and brief strong language.

