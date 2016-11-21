MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Rules Don’t Apply’ is a pile of good parts that never assemble into anything useful

There are good things in this film, they just never feel utilized enough to make it a satisfying film experience

Old Hollwyood is something that is often over-romanticized by New Hollywood, often forgetting the terrible way women were treated by studios, the constant degradation of people of color in Hollywood, the puritanical ways films had to abide by censors, etc. But what Hollywood always seems to remember is the aesthetic that helps make their period pieces pop. When you have a film like “La La Land” come along (which I have seen, review coming soon), you have a film that solely romanticizes those aspects to help a film about New Hollywood take shape, and it works wonderfully when done so like that. Hell, even a movie like “Rules Don’t Apply” can work in the right context, you just need to have all of your parts in place for execution.

“Rules Don’t Apply” has all the parts, but much like anyone with anything ever bought from IKEA, Warren Beatty has a hard time putting anything together.

Frank Forbes (Alden Ehreneich) is a driver for the contract actresses of the elusive billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty). Frank soon finds himself smitten with new contract actress Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins), who is under the care of her domineering Baptist mother (Annette Bening). Under rule, any driver romantically involved with a contract actress is immediately fired, so Marla and Frank find ways to secretly hide their love from the public, which becomes increasingly difficult when Frank’s role with Hughes becomes greater and Hughes’s mental fortitude begins to fade.

Ehreneich and Collins are both affable leads, but two leads that offer little to no chemistry with each other. Both of them deliver solid performances on their own (especially Collins in an increasingly ridiculous scene with Beatty), but together I felt no real spark between the actors other than that I thought they both looked attractive in each other’s presences. Beatty, coming off a 15-year hiatus from acting, delivers a nicely tuned performance of the eccentric and elusive Hughes, but I soon tired of the wacky antics of the billionaire and quickly found myself annoyed with how he chose to inconvenience everyone around him for the sake of his own ego, which irked me greatly. Supporting players, like Bening, Alec Baldwin, Haley Bennett, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Steve Coogan, Ed Harris, Megan Hilty, Oliver Platt and Martin Sheen all give fine performances, but are relegated to caricatures of actual characters, if they’re even afforded that much.

“Rules Don’t Apply” is a very nice looking film in itself, at least. The film is bathed in a sun-drenched beauty that actively tells you that this is in fact ’60s Hollywood. Beatty, coming off of an 18 year hiatus from directing, does a nice job keeping the oft repeated setting interesting, utilizing time of day to a nice degree to get different moods and tones from each setting many times over. This often times means that the film is dark, especially whenever dealing with Hughes in his reclusive habitats (his hotel rooms, apartments, etc.), not giving anyone much of anything to work with, but doing his best to make it work. Beatty as a director is easily the strongest element of the film, as its obvious that he respects the time period in which he is portraying and is doing it to the best of his abilities. There’s a lot of passion felt here, even if it feels misguided.

While many websites reported “Rules Don’t Apply” to be 158 minutes in length, audiences are luckily spared in an actuality of only 126 minutes to watch, but that doesn’t mean that “Rules Don’t Apply” isn’t long. I’m not sure where it happened in the script, but there comes a point in “Rules Don’t Apply” when the pace of the film grinds to a screeching halt, leaving the film dead in the water with nowhere to go and almost an hour left of screen time. Up to this point, “Rules Don’t Apply” had been slow, but not painful, as I completely expected the film to pick up in pace, but when nearly all of the supporting characters were somehow axed from the story and we began to deal with a subplot as our main plot, especially with it not being a particularly interesting subplot, “Rules Don’t Apply” lost me and never regained me.

“Rules Don’t Apply” isn’t technically a bad film, as it has a lot of the elements it needs to be one there, but without a clear vision of what it needs to be in the two-hour span we’re given, the film feels lost and DOA. Beatty has a strong sense of direction going on visually, but the film loses its characters in the sea of recognizable actors involved in this quite quickly. Ensemble casts are fine, but you have to know what to do with them if you’re going to have them. Beyond the initial love story, much of “Rules Don’t Apply” feels unneeded and quite dull, if we’re being frank. The performances are fine, but misguided, with Beatty shining in his completely unlikable role. But it’s just how one plot ends and one begins halfway through this already slow movie that completely put the nail in the coffin for this period piece for me. It’s strange having this be in a film directed by Beatty, as I expected a lot more cohesion in its execution, but they can’t all be winners, as I still look forward to Beatty’s next step.

2/5

Directed by: Warren Beatty

Starring: Warren Beatty, Alden Ehreneich, Lily Collins, Alec Baldwin, Haley Bennett, Annette Bening, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Steve Coogan, Ed Harris, Megan Hilty, Oliver Platt, Martin Sheen

Runtime: 126 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for sexual material including brief strong language, thematic elements and drug references.

Regency Enterprises and RatPac Entertainment present, in association with Worldview Entertainment Partners/Considered Entertainment/Robson Orr Entertainment/Shangri-La Entertainment/Fiore Group/Demarest Films/Windsor Media/Tatira, “Rules Don’t Apply”

