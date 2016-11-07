MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Moonlight’ is a shining beacon of indie filmmaking

Focusing on a singular, yet incredibly timely and urgent subject, Barry Jenkins's film hits on nearly all marks

While the world is changing in favor of the LGBTQ+ community, much of the work has yet to be handled by activists and citizens alike. While many people these days feel comfortable enough to live in their own truths (myself included), there is still a disparity between communities vs. white communities that the media focuses on nearly exclusively. The fact of the matter is that it is disproportionately more difficult for LGBTQ+ people of color to live comfortably in their communities. If you look at the stats of transgender women murdered each year, the number of trans women of color murdered disproportionately outnumbers their white counterparts murdered. With this, Barry Jenkins enters “Moonlight” with a sort of quiet shame, but astounding reverence. Realizing the work needed in the community to which he belongs and is detailing, as well as telling this story in respect of those mistreated and often killed by this prejudice. Off the bat, “Moonlight” gets props.

But the fact that “Moonlight” is a fabulous indie film doesn’t hurt either.

“Moonlight” chronicles the life of Chiron (played by Alex R. Hibbert [child], Ashton Sanders [teenager] and Trevante Rhodes [adult]), a black boy growing up in the slums of Miami with his crack-addicted mother, Paula (Naomie Harris). Chiron is frequently bullied by his classmates, but is taken in and mentored by Juan (Mahershala Ali), a successful businessman in the area, becoming a father figure to Chiron, as well as his girlfriend, Teresa (Janelle Monáe) as a mother figure. As Chiron grows up, he begins to realize that the reason that he’s bullied comes from his budding identity as a gay man. Chiron traverses three different stages of his life developing this identity in a community that keeps things like this silent, sometimes to a violent degree.

Let’s just get this out of the way first, Harris is going to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress this year, I am calling it now and if I am wrong, I will cause a riot. Harris’s portrayal of Chiron’s troubled mother is one that is scary, heartbreaking, maddening, breathtaking, anxiety-inducing and every other feeling you can think of, all in the best way possible. The power that Harris puts forth as Paula is show-stopping and completely enthralling from start to finish. While it’s still early in Oscar season, I can surmise that Oscar nominations will be coming for Ali for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Rhodes for Best Leading Actor. Beyond that, Monáe also shines as Teresa, but I can place my money that Fox is going to campaign for Monáe’s Oscar in “Hidden Figures.” Every performance in this film is nuanced and heartbreaking from its core. There wasn’t a single second that I wasn’t completely enthralled with each actor present.

Jenkins has a way with his screenplay that is very reminiscent of something by Quentin Tarantino, while not in the same style, but in the intended effect. Tarantino is known for long, drawn out scenes of memorable dialogue that mean more to the story than any actual plot points that are put forth. Tarantino lets you find the spirit of these characters through their words, not always through their actions. While Jenkins’s screenplay is not witty and sharp-tongued as something by Tarantino, the ability to craft extended sequences of dialogue simply between two characters is nothing short of astounding. It’s hard to find a screenwriter who can keep your attention through a five minute scene of dialogue, let alone clocking in at over 15 minutes.

The look of “Moonlight” evokes everything that the best and worst of Miami offer. On one hand, you have the hardened, grimy slums that Chiron inhabits, on the other hand, you have a euphorically colored, dreamlike world that Chiron is able to escape to often, whether that be a beach, or Juan’s house, or a diner, these reprieves from reality create an experience like none other. Photographed by James Laxton, the film is everything that the best of independent film should be, with injections of big-budget tricks, as well as some new takes on some classic filmmaking techniques that make “Moonlight” so visually jarring. Add its completely flooring original score by Nicholas Britell, and you have a complete AV package of a film.

If I had any real complaint with the film, it would come in the film’s final five minutes, which lost me in a sense. The film, like many other indie films, just ends abruptly, before we can prepare ourselves for it. I felt content with the story and where it went, I just wish we had had a bit more time to wrap up what we had left to learn before cutting the film short. Perhaps this was because I didn’t want the film ever to end, but it’s noted regardless.

In itself, “Moonlight” is an important film for a completely new generation of people. It’s a quiet, restrained, beautifully crafted film that examines everything that growing up is, through the uniquely battered eyes of a young, gay, black man. The nobility of this film alone is worth celebrating, but when you combine all the individual elements together as a whole, it’s show-stopping. From Harris’s jaw-dropping performance as Paula, to the beautifully choreographed cinematography, its sensitive, yet brutally honest way of telling its truth, as well as the masterfully crafted screenplay that will put Jenkins’s name in the scorebooks forever. Even though I wish the film has taken its story just one step farther in its chronology, I couldn’t be happier with what “Moonlight” presents to us: a raw, real, captivating story of love, life and truth.

4.5/5

Directed by: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharell Jerome, Alex R. Hibbert, with Mahershala Ali, and Naomie Harris.

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: R for some sexuality, drug use, brief violence and language throughout.

