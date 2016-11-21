MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Moana’ is Disney formula incarnate

How can you argue with something so charming, even if we have seen it many times before?

Like it or not, you’ve seen a Disney movie; hell, you’ve probably seen at least 50 Disney films due to their magical nature and catchy music, Disney and more specifically their princesses have inspired girls across all continents to love and cherish themselves for who they are. Sure, some of them are dated and hold antiquated standards of how a girl is supposed to act in society, but the messages remain clear for those willing to accept the time change. The world has grown with Disney animation as well, transitioning from 2D to 3D animation for their newer films, the world of the Disney princess has grown new depth with a new age, coming to a head in 2013 with “Frozen,” which swept the world and our ears with icy magic. Seeking to replicate its magic once more, Disney had returned with yet another princess movie with a twist in “Moana.”

Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) is a young girl living in pre-colonial Polynesia. The daughter of the island chief, Moana is destined for greatness as the next leader of the reclusive island in which she lives. Drawn to the water from a young age, she is constantly discouraged by her father to go into the dangerous waters, but after the island becomes diseased and dying, she secretly escapes in the night to return the Heart of Te Fiti to its rightful place with the help of Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a vapid demigod that will guide her to help save her island.

It’s hard to comment on acting in an animated film, but it’s notable enough that Cravalho is already a star in her own right from her voice. From her expressive and amazingly nuanced speaking voice to her absolutely stunning singing voice, Cravalho is as bright as the sun. Her chemistry with Dwayne Johnson’s Maui is also incredibly charming and endearing on its own, with Johnson’s big personality the only thing to match Cravalho’s sweet, endearing nature.

It should come as no surprise that “Moana” is a beautifully crafted and animated film that is an absolute treasure to look at. The film is a fully realized tropical fantasy that is as stunning as it is detailed, all perfectly matched by the film’s wonderful usage of the 3D format that is as engrossing as any Disney film thus far. At this point, it’s not shocking at all when Disney raises its own bar and it only keeps me on my toes for the next innovation that Disney has next. From the water, to the hair, to the expressions, to the earth, everything about “Moana” is pitch-perfect.

Another thing that shouldn’t come as a surprise is that the music in “Moana” is also wonderful. Written by Mark Mancina, Opetaia Foa’i and “Hamilton”‘s own Lin-Manuel Miranda, it’s no wonder that the music is as catchy and beautiful as it is. The sound envelops the auditorium and captivates the audience in catchy, uplifting beauty.

If there’s anything wrong with “Moana,” it’s that it tries a bit too hard in some scenes to reach out to the brothers of the sisters who came to see the princess movie, which I really don’t think it needed to do. Sure, it’s great to have things for everyone, but to add sillier, sometimes immature humor to a story that doesn’t really call for it, it stands out, especially when A. Disney movies have no gender and B. Even if they did, let’s be real here, boys like princess movies just as much as girls most of the time. There’s no need to add this and bring the film down around it, even going so far to add an entire song (“Shiny”) to do so.

“Moana” might not be the best Disney Princess film in my book, but the beauty of Disney is that it’s a fluid being that has no right or wrong. Someone finding “Moana” to be their favorite Disney film is just as valid as my own opinion that nothing will ever beat “Mulan” and “Beauty and the Beast” (which I am STOKED for the remake). Everyone has their favorite and no two people’s opinions on them are often alike, which is what makes this sub-genre of film so awesome. I can sit here and talk about what I didn’t love about “Moana,” but it doesn’t make someone who thinks it was flawless’s opinion any less logical from my perspective. What I think everyone can agree on is that even if “Moana” isn’t your favorite Disney Princess movie, it’s that it’s a damn good movie on its own.

4/5

Directed by: Ron Clements & John Muster

Co-directed by: Don Hall & Chris Williams

Starring the voices of: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk.

Runtime: 113 minutes

Rating: PG for peril, some scary images and brief thematic elements.

Also available in Disney Digital 3D and RealD 3D.

Disney presents, “Moana”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film