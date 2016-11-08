MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

All the Gibson staples are here: faith, heroism and shockingly gruesome violence.

It’s been ten years since the last time Mel Gibson stepped behind the camera to get into the director’s chair. His newest film, “Hacksaw Ridge” is unmistakably his and feels like a film that only he could have made. It’s a WWII picture telling the courageous story of Private Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), an army medic and pacifist who refused to carry a weapon into battle but miraculously saved the lives of 75 men during a bloody battle at Okinawa. All the Gibson staples are here: faith, heroism and shockingly gruesome violence.

Of course, Gibson has never been a subtle filmmaker. All of these themes and elements to his film are put bluntly and loudly in the face of the audience. The film feels as though it’s separated into two distinctive halves. The first finds Doss, wide eyed and full of optimism, developing an interest in being a combat medic and facing ridicule and torment during basic training. His chipper demeanor and unshakable faith manages to win the heart of a young nurse (Teresa Palmer) in his hometown but fails to strike a nerve with his commanding officers (Vince Vaughn and Sam Worthington).

Gibson gives this section of the film a pristine, almost old-Hollywood feel to it. At times the early section of the film feels overly sentimental and occasionally hokey. Garfield delivers a fine performance as Doss but I found myself feeling that perhaps he was a bit confined by this script. Gibson, along with screenwriters Andrew Knight and Robert Schenkkan, clearly view Doss with the highest admiration and respect. However, this leads to a depiction of the man that feels squeaky clean and angle-like. With his good ol’ boy grin, peppy step, and polite demeanor, Doss seems more of an ideal than an actual human being.

Yet, it’s hard to say that any of the other characters feel any more fully formed. When Doss enters basic training he’s introduced to a barrage of stereotypes pulled directly from a war movie formula sheet. Surprisingly enough though, Vince Vaughn is able to add a slight dose of wit to his role as the camp’s drill sergeant. Doss quickly has his fellow soldiers turn on him, all somehow baffled at why a man with such a strong distaste for violence would join a rifle company. All this conflict builds to a court hearing where Doss is under threat of being court martialed for refusing to follow orders. There is talk of the sanctity of life, the importance of one’s faith and enough swooning moments to make Spielberg jealous.

However, all that comes screeching to a halt once the fighting begins. Say what you will about his movies, but Gibson knows spectacle. “Hacksaw Ridge’s” battle sequences are expertly put together yet also horrifically violent. The level of bloodshed should be no surprise to those familiar with Gibson’s other films. Of the now five movies under his belt as a director, four deal with explicitly gruesome violence.

Here, the bloodshed rivals even “Saving Private Ryan” in terms of intensity. Heads are blown off, bodies reduced to piles of pulpy flesh, soldiers run burning in flames and rats eat away at the maggot filled corpses that lay across the ground. The result is something that feels pulled from a horror movie rather than a heroic action picture. Gibson doesn’t appear to be the kind of director who relishes in violent content. However, he does seem to have a desire to make his viewers fully immersed in the horror his characters succumb to. After all, his film about Jesus laid out every excruciating detail of the religious figure’s suffering in order for the audience to fully understand the pain.

It’s likely that in someone else’s hands “Hacksaw Ridge” would lose a great deal of its terror and horror. Gibson strikes me as someone who simply doesn’t want to sanitize his violence on screen. Why would he want to? The film shows Doss as a christ-like savior, and the battle for which he is plunged serves as hell on earth. The religious message is no longer on the tongues of characters at this point, its in the actions and images.

As I mentioned before, Gibson is the only person who could have told this story this way. I’m not sure that Clint Eastwood or even Steven Spielberg would have pushed the experience this far. I don’t know if the level of carnage on screen adds to the heroics of what Doss accomplished or ironically counters the message he stood for. I have pride in Gibson for making a faith based movie with this much gumption, even if at times it feels excessive. Few faith based movies are quite this well made, and it’s clear Gibson is focused just as much on creating an engrossing drama as sending a religious message.

Like the man who made it, the movie is far from perfect. Gibson may be pushing many audience members’ comfort levels with his extreme violence, even if they are attracted to faith-based narrative, but he knows what makes a good story.

