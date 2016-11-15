MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ is a worthy return to the wizarding world

As I never expected it to touch the Harry Potter series, this spin-off does impressive work in not solely rehashing the famous predecessor

Start with a B, follow it by a E, G, F# and another E, and finish it off with a B, A and F# and you are on your way into my heart. These notes, of course, are the first part to the now legendary “Hedwig’s Theme,” also known as the theme song to the Harry Potter series. Played during the Warner Bros. logo of every film (except the final film, which was replaced with the somber and haunting “Lily’s Theme”), it has become a staple of not only many millennial childhoods, but also is living on in the course of film history as one of the most iconic theme’s ever written. Love or hate the series, you know the theme.

Let’s cut to five years after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” ripped my heart out and we come to a point that I never thought I’d get to see again: another Harry Potter film, except it’s not a Harry Potter film, but a film that takes place in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world, with a screenplay penned by Rowling herself, so it’s basically just as good. Being the only millennial in my group of Charlotte-area film critics (the second-youngest critic precedes me by nearly 12 years), I also was the only one entering the screening this Tuesday night without a cynical attitude about the new series, as much as I tried to explain to them the meaning that this series holds with so many young people, they could see nothing more than a cash grab. In my heart, I knew what rang true.

And I still hold onto that.

Make no mistake, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” doesn’t hold a candle to the Harry Potter series as a whole, but does stride beyond its weaker installments (“Order of the Phoenix” and “Half Blood Prince”) and nestles itself somewhere in between these two extremes. But the beauty of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is that it doesn’t have to confine itself to the restraints of its predecessor, to which it doesn’t. It holds the magic we know, but with a story we don’t.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is an English magizoologist (scholar of magical creatures) who crosses the Atlantic to buy a rare creature in New York, a place in which magical creatures are banned. When a creature escapes from his suitcase and is spotted by a no-maj (American slang for a muggle) named Jacob (Dan Fogler), he is trailed by a former auror for MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America; the American equivalent of the Ministry of Magic), Tina (Katherine Waterson). When she realizes that many of his creatures have escaped, she and her sister, Queenie (Alison Sudol) help the two men to help capture the creatures. Meanwhile, rising unrest amongst the no-maj’s, more specifically the Second Salemers, a conniving, violent group of zealots seeking to expose and exterminate all witches and wizards, headed by Mary Lou (Samantha Morton) and her adopted son, Credence (Ezra Miller), presents a real and major threat to the wizarding community when unexplained accidents come to the attention of MACUSA President Picquery (Carmen Ejogo) and auror Graves (Colin Farrell).

On paper, this sounds like a lot, but the way in which Rowling intertwines her screenplay with David Yates’s directing style make the film a very easy watch once you get past the first 30 minutes. As much as I enjoyed the film, the first half hour presented some difficulties, mostly in engaging the audience to commit to a new series like this. The film takes its time to get a hold of the audience’s attention and that doesn’t work as well as it should. While there are many fans like me, who could excuse something like this in exchange for the greater good of the series, others might find the start dry and slow.

But once “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” picks up, it picks you up for the ride with it. The film picks up the pace and excites fans and newcomers alike with new and inventive twists on the wizarding world, including many aspects that were restricted in Harry Potter’s academic setting. These things, while different from what we’ve come to know, strengthen the film at hand, as well as the preceding series that has become iconic; for it to do so at the same time is an interesting feat to behold.

As for the characters, they surprisingly hold their own in their own thematic regard. Redmayne is charming and cheeky as Scamander, something that Redmayne has down to a science. Waterson is also a very charming lead, somewhat reminiscent of the sharp-tongued, yet still likable nature of Hermione Granger in the earlier Harry Potter films, but to a different extent, creating a similar effect. While these two make for affable and incredibly charming leads, it’s Fogler and Sudol that make “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as charming and heartwarming as it is. Fogler’s Jacob is everything a sidekick should be: funny, but not overpowering; clumsy, but still holds his weight in a fight; pitiful, but with worth; clueless, but not stupid. Fogler puts this together in a way that surprisingly works, as a character like this could easily turn into mush quite quickly. Sudol, on the other hand, steals the show as Queenie, the beautiful and incredibly kind-hearted sister to Tina. Even to those who didn’t enjoy the film as much as I did, I found that every single person in the audience had their heart stolen by Sudol’s precious, sensitive performance.

Supporting players, such as Ejogo, Farrell, Miller and surprising appearances from Jon Voight, Ron Perlman and others, all are welcome additions to the series, but it’s Morton’s Mary Lou that captivated me most, behind Sudol, of course. The sheer darkness behind her character’s eyes were striking and haunting, leaving more than just an initial impression. While she was seemingly wasted in the screenplay in many scenes, Morton’s job at what she had was a powerful watch.

Much of the comparisons between “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and the Harry Potter series comes directly from the director himself. Yates, coming off of his turn as director of “The Legend of Tarzan,” returns to the wizarding world after directing movies 5-8 in the Harry Potter series. While I have my grievances about Warner Bros. not taking the director’s chair in a different direction (especially now after Yates announced he will direct all five films in the series), the end product from Yates is as strong as it ever was. With a sense of wonder in his direction, he really makes you feel like the no-maj you are, looking onto the world that you so desperately want to join, but are so far away from reaching. Combine this with great cinematography and visual effects and we have the wizarding world back in business.

My complaints are brief, yet key, as I could lodge them with two things: 1. The editing was occasionally erratic, but only showing itself in very few, yet key sequences, and 2. Without giving spoilers, there is a character who no longer appears in the film after a crucial point and their absence is very much noted by the film’s end, signifying a very wasted opportunity on a part of Rowling and the person playing this character.

As the film was screened for press in 2D, I unfortunately can’t comment on the quality of the 3D, but I can say that this film will be perfect in the IMAX format.

In the end, is “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” a worthy spin-off? Yes, yes it is. The film doesn’t hold a candle to the wonder we experienced the first time we saw the Harry Potter series, but it gives us a look into the wizarding world beyond the walls of Hogwarts, as well as in a completely new region. I haven’t made up my mind of my feelings of the trilogy being expanded into five films, but I suppose we’ll have to see what the second film holds for us there. As a standalone film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is an exciting, charming, gorgeous and dare I say, magical film that will enchant anyone who has ever wanted to be a wizard themselves, and perhaps those who have yet to convert.

4/5

Directed by: David Yates

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, Ron Perlman, and Colin Farrell.

Runtime: 133 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for some fantasy action violence.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, a Heyday Films production, a David Yates film, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film