MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Doctor Strange’ is easily Marvel Studios’s most interesting film to date

While it still follows the constraints of an MCU origin story, Scott Derrickson's film is one of the most visually enthralling films I have ever seen

I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t read comic books. Never have, most likely never will, and I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I do to make my review of a Marvel Studios movie any more valid. Sure, the onset of new superhero movies is good for the film market, which desperately needed a boost, but it’s hard to think why a multi-million ($165 million, to be exact) adaption of a comic book that not many people have read. It’s worked out for films in the past, like “Ant-Man,” but has faltered in others, like “Suicide Squad” (which I did like, but I see its criticisms). But it still surprises me none that Marvel Studios decided to ride this wave for all it’s worth and make a film on “Doctor Strange,” yet another lesser known superhero film not typically known by mainstream audiences. At this point, I feel like I spend way too much criticizing studios’s decisions on milking this trend for all its worth…

…and yet I keep coming back to Marvel with sweaty palms and eager to see more, because “Doctor Strange” might just be one of the most visually enthralling films I’ve ever seen.

Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a talented neurosurgeon who has a terrible tendency to let his ego get in the way of keeping meaningful relationships, especially with a former fling, Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). After being involved in a violent car accident, he is left with severely damaged nerves in his hands, preventing him from doing the only thing he’s good at. After lashing out from the few people he could trust in his life after being told recovery is basically impossible, he hears a story of a man who healed himself from paralysis (Benjamin Bratt). After confronting the man on his recovery, he is referred to a monastery in Nepal, led by The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), who teaches Strange the Mystic Arts, opening his world up to new dimensions and worlds he never thought possible in search of recovery.

On one hand, “Doctor Strange” does conform to the constraints set forth by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the origin stories that it puts forth, but on the other hand, it might just be one of the more experimental blockbusters to come out in recent memory. Director Scott Derrickson takes the audience on a trippy journey beyond anything we’ve ever seen before. The best way to describe “Doctor Strange” is if the world-building elements of “Inception” and “The Avengers” became a singular movie, which works even better than you might expect. “Doctor Strange” takes pleasure in weird, unique ways of visual storytelling and uses its aesthetic to sometimes cover up its occasionally conventional thematic elements.

Cumberbatch is great as the titular character in that this is not any sort of Cumberbatch we’ve seen before. Rather than a stone-faced, deep-voiced, British man, we’re treated to a humorous, arrogant, American man with his own personal demons. One might think that Cumberbatch doesn’t fit the role of a typical superhero, which makes his presence in anything but a typical superhero movie all the more fitting. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong join Cumberbatch to fight at his side as two other trained sorcerer’s working for The Ancient One and each is given their fair chance to shine. Ejiofor is a tired, conforming sorcerer, while Wong’s hard-ass bookkeeper is one of the more endearing sidekicks seen in the MCU so far. McAdams isn’t given much to do in this film, as a romance isn’t played up very much (thank god), but I would really love to see her shine somewhere in the MCU’s future.

A big controversy surrounding “Doctor Strange” was the casting of Swinton as The Great One, a role of an Asian man in the comic books. Derrickson defended his choice of Swinton, while also calling himself out on the casting choice, due to the two stereotypes that an Asian woman of old or young age would’ve played in the story. It helps that despite this, Swinton puts forth the best performance in this film, unsurprisingly. Swinton always has and always will be one of the most versatile working actresses of her generation and will go down as one of the greatest film actresses of all time. Her take on The Ancient One is one of immense intensity, knowledge and love, while also holding demons like Strange. She is a complex and wondrously layered character that fit the film wonderfully.

To put it bluntly, don’t see “Doctor Strange” under the influence of anything, or you might actually die. “Doctor Strange” doesn’t waste any time getting to the good stuff and one of the first scenes of Strange experiencing the effects of the Mystic Arts is one of the trippiest, weirdest and coolest scenes in a blockbuster in recent memory. Derrickson’s background in horror filmmaking does wonders in these scenes, giving off a horrifying, yet childlike wonder that can only be described ina a Marvel version of the boat scene from the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” These scenes mess with your eyes and your mind, keeping you behind what Derrickson is doing with the story, keeping you in suspense of what twist of the imagination will come next, which was incredible. So many films these days lay out everything the film will do for you in the first five minutes of the film, but while “Doctor Strange” admittedly takes us to the same destination as a lot of the films of the former category, the journey is all the more fun.

“Doctor Strange,” unlike a lot of films in the MCU, makes use of its 3D format in such an amazing way, that I can’t imagine possibly seeing the film in 2D. While press was shown a RealD 3D version of the film, I know that Marvel is releasing the film to be specially formatted for IMAX 3D screens, opening up over an hour of its action sequences to take up the entirety of the IMAX screen, which will give you over 26% more image than on regular screens. On something this grandiose and unique, I find this to be a must for seeing the film. Though if that isn’t an option, 3D is the only way to go here.

“Doctor Strange” does suffer from the MCU curse of weak villains, as Mads Mikkelsen’s Kaecillius, while intimidating physically, doesn’t do much in the way of actual threat or memorability. This comes as a shame, given how talented and versatile Mikkelsen is as an actor, especially as a memorable villain in such roles as Le Chiffre in “Casino Royale” and Hannibal Lecter in the NBC show, “Hannibal.” I’m not sure why the MCU struggles with its villains so much, but it’s a glaring crack in a sea of beauty.

Also, at 115 minutes, it’s one of the shorter films in the MCU, which I would typically applaud, but in a world like this, I honestly could’ve gone for more of this film, even if a more bloated runtime would only exacerbate Marvel’s hold on their conventions. None of the film feels particularly rushed, but I was simply having too much fun watching the film unfold in awe that I didn’t want it to end before I wanted it to.

“Doctor Strange” is in fact, a strange concoction of a movie. While it does conform to much of the origin story conventions that the MCU has perfected over the years, the inclusion of so much weirdly trippy imagery and world-building makes “Doctor Strange” stand out as easily the most interesting film that Marvel Studios has done to date. It’s not as show-stopping as “The Avengers” or “Captain America: Civil War,” but what it lacks in conventional epic scale, it makes up for in sheer imagination. It’s hard to find something this unique in a movie theater, let alone from one of the leading blockbuster studios out on the market today. “Doctor Strange” truly is one of the most enjoyable MCU entries to date and that in itself is saying something.

4.5/5

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, with Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

Runtime: 115 minutes.

Rating: PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense accident sequence.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Marvel Studios presents, “Doctor Strange”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film