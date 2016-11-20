MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Christine’ is a haunting portrayal of personal tragedy

Thanks to a show-stopping performance from Rebecca Hall, this biopic on Christine Chubbuck is more than just its ending

Author’s note: It is impossible to discuss this film without discussing the tragic event that the film is based around. Technically, these are spoilers, but it’s an inevitable process.

As calm as they might seem on the surface, news stations are some of the most hectic workplaces you can find outside of a hospital, with tight deadlines and strict guidelines as to how things work, those not properly equipped to deal with this type of environment can and will crumble quickly. This was never more apparent than in 1974 with the case of Christine Chubbuck, a reporter for WXLT (WZRB in the film) in Sarasota, F.L., who, after many setbacks in her career and health, fatally shot herself on live television during the 5:00 broadcast of “Suncoast Digest,” the show she was working on at the time.

So now you’re wondering “Why would I see a film about a woman who shoots herself on live television? Isn’t that pointless?” to which I would say no to and refute your claim to see the film in two short words:

Rebecca Hall

Hall, one of Hollywood’s most underrated actresses, gives one of the best performances of the year as Christine, a woman that is so much more than just her death. Christine is a woman of immense talent, but suffers at the hands of her worst enemy: herself. Struggling with sometimes crippling depression and anxiety, Christine does her best to make friends with who she is surrounded with, but struggles to connect with anyone except her friend, Jean Reed (Maria Dizzia). Hall knows these aspects of Christine’s life inside and out and creates a character like none other in this piece. There are other great performances in this film (especially from Dizzia, as well from Tracy Letts and Michael C. Hall), but this is Rebecca Hall’s show through and through.

A director-for-hire would take this piece and build it around the pivotal event where Christine takes the gun to her head, but a real filmmaker like Antonio Campos knows that this is the last scene he needs to be worrying about, as the most important scenes in the film actually come before this moment. The scenes leading up to this moment are the scenes that are the most compelling dramatically, as you get the sense of why someone with this luck, mixed with their mental state would ever even consider doing this, let alone actually go through with it. This sense of demented bravery in Christine makes her a respectable character from the start, which only grows as you see how seriously she takes her job and how terrible the ones above her are to her initiative to please others.

Campos handles this with a restrained hand, never once going so far that we feel like we’re exploiting the pain that Christine felt on a day-to-day basis, but giving us the stage to talk about what makes depression go this far sometimes. With the help of cinematographer Joe Anderson, Campos has created an attractive, but somewhat sickly and off feeling picture that punctuates the final days of Christine wonderfully and tastefully. It would’ve been easy for this film to feel sensationalized and exploitative, like the news Christine fought so hard to prevent reporting and I’m sure she would be pleased to know a movie made about her is as tasteful and respectful as it is, focusing and sympathizing with the woman and not just the tragedy.

Those who go into “Christine” to see the pivotal moment where she kills herself (which is not available to the public, as even the filmmakers did not see the tape) might be disappointed in how downplayed this scene is, to which I actually applaud the film for taking such a restrained approach to something so talked about.

Another grand commendation has to come in the production design put forth by Scott Kuzio perfectly reflects everything that the ’70s are meant to be, without ever feeling like a caricature on itself. The film is drenched in wood-paneled furniture, brightly colored walls, lavish ranch homes and the sometimes laughably dated technology, the film feels completely in place as a period piece, especially as one so recent. Like the direction, this could’ve gone into exploitative feeling territory had it gone that one step further that so many production designs find themselves in.

If I had a complaint, it would be that “Christine” is a slow film. Much of the film is set forth to show the normal flow of Christine’s every day life, which becomes repetitive after about 40 minutes. In a 115 minute runtime, there comes a point where a film starts to drag and no matter how masterfully crafted a film is, a slow pace can really bring a film down at a point.

There are so many ways that “Christine” could’ve went wrong; it could’ve been an exploitative piece that spent ages focusing on the on-air suicide that they would inevitably sensationalize for all the weird teenagers out there, but thankfully, Campos and the entire production team make sure that this is never the case. What’s even more amazing is the performance that we’re able to see out of Rebecca Hall, which should garner her an Oscar-nomination, but likely won’t due to the distributor’s little influence in Hollywood politics. For as unique and tragic as a film like “Christine” is, it’s exceptional how tasteful, engaging and haunting the film actually ends up being, with most of the credit lying in Rebecca Hall.

4.5/5

Directed by: Antonio Campos

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia, J. Smith Cameron, Timothy Simons, Kim Shaw, and John Cullum.

Runtime: 115 minutes

Rating: R for a scene of disturbing violence and for language including some sexual references.

Now playing exclusively at Regal Park Terrace.

The Orchard and Great Point Media present, a The Wonder Club production, in association with Fresh Jade Limited and Borderline Films, “Christine”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film