MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Bleed for This’ is a good film treading deep water

It's no doubt that Miles Teller shines in this Ben Younger film, but the world can only take so many more boxing movies

After “Southpaw,” “Creed” and “Hands of Stone” just in the past 16 months alone, I thought I was done with boxing movies. There have been so many films in such a small amount of time on the same subject that it became hard to treat any of them seriously after the third entry, which is exactly why I completely wrote off “Bleed for This” from the start. Not only was I frankly sick of boxing movies, I wasn’t very keen on Miles Teller anymore after his brain-hurting performance in last year’s “Fantastic Four” that bombed ever so gloriously. But here we are, another boxing movie with my favorite person in the world.

And I won’t lie, it got me.

Vinny Pazienza (Teller) is a two-time World Champion Boxer who seems to be on top of the world. Following a tumultuous turn of events, Vinny changes trainers from Lou Dava (Ted Levine) to Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart), who switches Vinny’s weight class and training routine, much to the chagrin of his father, Angelo (Ciarán Hinds). After claiming the World Champion Title, Vinny is involved in a serious car accident that fractures his neck. Doctors tell Vinny that he has two options: 1. Fuse his neck to prevent any further injury, preventing him from ever fighting again, or 2. Wear a halo for six months with the nearly impossible chance he might fight again. Donning the complicated apparatus, Vinny realizes in his woes that the only way to truly recover is to make it back into the ring again.

“Bleed for This” isn’t a great movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it excels because of one reason alone: Miles Teller. Of course, the one thing that kept me away from the film ended up being the one thing that eventually pulled me into it after I swallowed my pride and accepted it. Teller has the drive and charisma to pull a character like this off and despite nearly every trailer making it out that he’s a self-assured douchebag with a god complex, he actually ends up being a good guy from the very start, making it even easier to root for him, and I know how hard it is of Teller to come across as a good guy sometimes. Supporting players, such as Eckhart, Hinds and a nearly unrecognizable Katey Segal, all do nice work in the film also.

Coming off an 11-year break from work, director Ben Younger finds a gritty stride early on in “Bleed for This.” With an old, film-like quality to the film, “Bleed for This” isn’t a pretty film, but it fits the film’s tone very well in a way that isn’t flashy. What’s nice about the entirety of “Bleed for This” is that it isn’t flashy at all, but keeps itself grounded in the bitter realities that many of these characters face. While it’s in no way a character study, these small tweaks of directorial work in between scenes are what build these characters into fully-formed humans, making this feel like more than just boxing.

But therein lies the problem: while Teller is fabulous and Younger takes a restrained hand to the film’s direction, it doesn’t change the fact that this is just another boxing movie, with no real innovations to the genre beyond another good leading performance. “Bleed for This” isn’t as devastating as “Southpaw,” nor is it as moving as “Creed” and while it certainly has a big hand over “Hands of Stone,” it doesn’t change the fact that this is a movie lost in the sea of better films in its specific sub-genre that seems to be going wild in Hollywood.

Luckily enough, the film’s screenplay is at least solid, favoring long stretches of expertly crafted dialogue that feels authentic and raw, with none of the fluff. While the film’s plot delves into genre clichés, it at least moves at a fast enough pace that it’s hard to argue with much of the film as it doesn’t seek to dwell on its misgivings, which it seems to be aware of from the start.

“Bleed for This” isn’t great cinema, it’s not even the best boxing movie in the past year, but it is a solid piece that gives Teller a chance to redeem himself from the travesty that was “Fantastic Four” and for Younger to make his re-debut at the movies after such a long absence. Luckily, the film is aware of its flaws and does its best to contour the story around these shortcomings. No matter how good it is in parts, “Bleed for This” can’t always overcome how it’s no more than another boxing movie in a sea of much better and much worse films around it. It doesn’t make “Bleed for This” bad, it just makes it memorable for the wrong reason.

3/5

Directed by: Ben Younger

Starring: Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Segal, with Ciarán Hinds, and Ted Levine

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rating: R for language, sexuality/nudity and some accident images.

Open Road Films and Magna Entertainment present, in association with Sikelia Productions, Verdi Productions, Bruce Cohen Productions, Younger Than You Productions and The Solution Entertainment Group, a Ben Younger film, “Bleed for This”

