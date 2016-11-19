MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’ feels incomplete in almost every way

Lacking the technological oomph to mask some of its thematic missteps, Ang Lee's new film is a step down from his past work

Ang Lee is responsible for what possibly is the finest piece of Chinese cinema ever to grace screens in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” a beautifully shot and thematically resonant martial arts film that transcended every cliché set forth by former martial arts films. Following this, Lee’s work blossomed into other works of beauty, such as the emotionally draining “Brokeback Mountain,” the scandalous “Lust, Caution” and the beautifully crafted 3D fantasy “Life of Pi,” which revolutionized the 3D format just as much as “Avatar” did in 2009. Now, Lee returns with another revolution to cinema in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” the first film ever to be shot and released in 120fps 4K 3D.

But there’s just one small problem.

After touting this format greatly in many marketing pieces, Sony soon announced that this “revolutionary” format would only be available in two theaters in the entire country, one in New York City and one in Los Angeles, leaving the rest of the world with the 24fps version. This wasn’t too much of a loss for me, as I knew that Lee’s take on the 3D format in this film would also be a stunning inclusion to the film. This was until I found out that Sony elected to only release the film in 3D in the two markets playing the film in 120fps, meaning that anyone not located in New York or L.A. would only get the 2D version of the film, making the experience in itself incomplete.

And we haven’t even gotten to the story yet.

Billy Lynn (Joe Alwyn) is a young soldier returning from Iraq in 2004 after being awarded a Silver Star medal for bravery and being toured around the country with his team, leading up to their appearance during a Thanksgiving halftime show with Destiny’s Child. Billy soon begins to realize while he is home how similar the worlds of war and peace coincide and how the ones screaming “support our troops” the loudest, might have the most sinister agendas of them all.

Does it sound like “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” is short on plot? Because it is. Outside of a few side characters and flashbacks, the film doesn’t hold that much of an actual plot. There are some scenes where Billy interacts with others, like his sergeant Dime (Garrett Hedlund), his sister Kathryn (Kristen Stewart) or cheerleader Faison (Makenzie Leigh), Billy’s story is a wholly singular one. This in itself presents itself to be a problem as Billy isn’t that interesting. His deeds are noble and courageous, but Billy isn’t someone you actively enjoy finding yourself around, something I shouldn’t have in a protagonist.

On top of this, it doesn’t help that the screenplay to the film is clumsy and often times ham-fisted. The film has a very straightforward, clunky aspect to the dialogue that makes nearly every character in the film feel off in some sense. While many people in the film are meant to be fake, unlikable people, it’s really hard to distinguish them from many of the people who are supposed to be the ones Billy can trust. Everything about the characterizations in the film feels off.

What I found disappointing in the thematics of the film, I expected to make up for in Lee’s direction, which also felt off here. Lee favors close up shots of people’s faces, symmetrical shots and shots in which characters look directly into the camera to deliver lines, which while noble in concept, makes the film feel even more awkward in execution. While I’m not sure if this is resolved for exacerbated in the 120fps version, or even the standard 3D version, but the film feels awkward.

I can give Lee credit for some pretty well-done sequences though, most importantly the halftime performance with Destiny’s Child, as well as many of the sequences in Iraq that pervade the film. These scenes are the real reasons to see this film and they deliver on the front that I expected the entire film to be in Lee’s hands, but only got in these specific sequences. These are the scenes where I truly felt like I was missing something seeing the film in 2D, as the 3D and the 120fps would’ve made these scenes pop even more.

The performances in the film are also fine, as well. While there isn’t a performance that shook me to my core, the ensemble put together here is one that does nice work. It should be worth noting that Alwyn, a first time actor, does a fine job as Billy. While Billy isn’t a particularly interesting character, Alwyn does a nice job with the stilted material and pulls through. I’m excited to see him in something better.

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” feels like a missed opportunity at each step. As bitter as I am about having been forced to see the film in 2D at 120fps, which is not what Lee intended, I began to realize going through the film that these formats, no matter how impressive Lee could’ve styled them as, would’ve saved “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” from being a narrative slog. The film is slow, stilted and often times pointless, with a message that’s noble, but unexplored. While the film does have some impressive sequences and solid performances, it can’t change that this film just isn’t interesting or remotely likable. This doesn’t feel like an Ang Lee film in any regard and it’s only a bigger shame because of that.

2/5

Directed by: Ang Lee

Starring: Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Makenzie Leigh, Garrett Hedlund, Mason Lee, with Vin Diesel, and Steve Martin.

Runtime: 110 minutes

Rating: R for language throughout, some war violence, sexual content and brief drug use.

Now playing at select Charlotte-area theaters in 2D only.

TriStar Pictures presents, with Studio 8, in association with LStar Capital and Film4 and Bona Film Group, an Ink Factory/Marc Platt production, an Ang Lee film, “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film