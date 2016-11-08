MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Arrival’ is the sci-fi masterpiece of a generation

Focusing on larger, harsher themes about life than that of a scary alien attack, Denis Villeneuve has crafted a once-in-a-generation sci-fi film

Hollywood has had a proverbial erection for space movies in the past couple years, and with good reason. Starting small with movies like “Sunshine” and “Moon,” filmmakers began to realize the power that isolation in space puts on a human thematically. Follow that up with the world-stopping tension of “Gravity,” mix it with the cerebral works of “Prometheus” and “Interstellar” and the science adventure that was “The Martian” and what do you have left? Even now, Hollywood continues this train of space movies with “Alien: Covenant” and “Life” hitting theaters next year, and Hollywood might be running thin on their space movies soon enough. But there was one movie that seemingly came out of the blue before hitting the festival scene, and that is Denis Villeneuve’s “Arrival.” While “Arrival” isn’t a space movie by any stretch of the imagination, it shares a lot of the same themes that many of these other films did. Though, it never gained real traction until it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where people started paying attention.

With Villeneuve, you have nothing but exceptional work under his belt, with the heft of “Incendies,” the dread of “Prisoners,” the bizzare nature of “Enemy” and the grit of “Sicario,” but nothing can prepare you for the emotional and intellectual roller coaster that is “Arrival.”

Dr. Louise Banks is a professor in linguistics and one of the best in her field when it comes to translations. One day, during a lecture, the world is turned on its head when a collection of 12 alien spacecraft descend upon earth in 12 seemingly random places. When Dr. Banks is called to Montana by Col. Weber (Forest Whitaker) to investigate the language patterns of the alien species with physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), she is exposed to something far beyond her wildest expectations.

While much of the buzz surrounding Adams this Oscar season seems to point towards “Nocturnal Animals,” it’s “Arrival” that is going to stick with me when the year comes to a close. Adams has never been better as Dr. Banks, and knowing Adams’s track record, that’s truly saying something. Tired and broken-down, yet strong and determined, Dr. Banks is a complex, beautiful character that is accented perfectly by Adams’s quiet and restrained performance that is one of the best of the year. Renner, who hasn’t been given a major role this serious and emotionally resonant since “The Hurt Locker,” has also never been better as Donnelly. The pairing of Renner and Adams is one that works so wonderfully and so unexpectedly (despite having starred in “American Hustle” together), that you can’t help but further immerse yourself in the film because of these two characters alone.

“Arrival” might tout itself as an alien movie, but it’s far, far better than any alien movie that has come out this century. It might technically be an alien movie, but it’s not an “alien movie,” the themes that are explored in Eric Heisserer’s screenplay, adapted from Ted Chiang’s short story, “Story of Your Life” are bigger than anything that can be pinned down to solely aliens. In this exploration of extraterrestrial life, “Arrival” details that of the human experience so beautifully and uniquely that you can’t help but feel every emotion about your own life, as well as the lives of others surrounding you. The sheer scale of the message that “Arrival” wants to convey is beyond comprehension, and yet, its beauty comes in the singular nature of the film. After the screening last night, while nearly every critic was enthralled by the film, each of us took our own experiences with the film away with us, taking little pieces of the grand story and morphing it for ourselves.

“Arrival” is a film that you must not see just once, it is a film that demands to be re-watched almost immediately. It’s a talky, calm film, but once you realize exactly where the film is going and how it plans to get you there, it flips everything you thought you knew about the film before on its head. What starts off as a smart, straightforward, sometimes eerie sci-fi mystery, turns into something along the lines of “The Tree of Life” in terms of sheer thematic beauty.

But “Arrival” doesn’t stop there, along with its thematic beauty comes its visual beauty, that quickly becomes one of the most visually beautiful films of the year. The film doesn’t propel its characters into space with all sorts of sci-fi wonder, but keeps the audience and characters grounded in a stark, gorgeous reality. The cinematography by Bradford Young is stunning in every iteration, whether it be in Dr. Banks’s white-skied, glass home, or within the dimly lit military compound that leads the operation, all up to the severely lit alien spacecraft that all compliments each other wonderfully. Add this to Joe Walker’s masterful hand in editing and “Arrival” gets you on almost every level.

Writing a review on a movie like “Nine Lives” and “Mechanic: Resurrection” is easy, but writing a review on something as masterfully crafted as “Arrival” is tough work, especially on something as cerebrally and emotionally exhausting as this. But the facts are simple, “Arrival” might just be the best film of 2016 so far, which is saying a lot up against the likes of “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Adams, Renner and Whitaker have never been better before, with deep, connecting performances that go so far beyond what an alien movie is expected to do. Villeneuve has combined every element that he’s presented in his previous films to create the most glorious of hybrid movies that only a master filmmaker could make. Every element of this film is meticulously crafted into the final product of the sci-fi masterpiece that Villeneuve has crafted here. “Arrival” is the sci-fi film of the generation, following films like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of a Third Kind” and “Contact” that have made such amazing marks in film history, and I expect no less from “Arrival.”

5/5

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma.

Runtime: 116 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for brief strong language.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with FilmNation Entertainment and Lava Bear Films, a 21 Laps Entertainment production, a Denis Villeneuve film, “Arrival”

