MOVIE REVIEW: ‘American Pastoral’ is dismally bland Oscar bait

While the first two acts are fine on their own, the final act of this Ewan McGregor vehicle goes down like the Hindenburg

Earlier this year, I was taken a hold of by a small indie film that hit theaters based on a Philip Roth novel. “Indignation,” starring Logan Lerman and Sarah Gadon, was an engaging, quiet powerhouse that rocked me to my core, but it was the trailer for “American Pastoral” that played before the film that took a hold of me more. With its perfect amount of mystery and beauty, set to a haunting cover of “Mad World,” it took me to places that not many trailers do anymore. Ewan McGregor’s directorial debut, the film had every sign of being an Oscar favorite, with Academy darling Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning, as well as McGregor in the lead role. It was a haunting glimpse at a dark and important film.

A film that was never to be.

“American Pastoral” isn’t an awful film by any stretch of the imagination, but even at its best, it’s far from the film I wanted it to be from its excellently crafted trailer.

Seymour “Swede” Levov (McGregor) is a well-respected, all-American boy who works out of his father’s glove factory in 1968 with his dedicated secretary, Vicky (Uzo Aduba). Swede has a picture-perfect family, with his former beauty queen wife, Dawn (Connelly) and daughter, Meredith, aka “Mary” (Fanning). Over time, Swede and Dawn begin to realize increasingly disturbing behavior in Mary surrounding the opposition to the Vietnam War. When a post-office in their small New Jersey town is bombed and Mary goes missing, Swede and Dawn begin to see their perfect lives unravel around them when their daughter is the prime suspect in a fatal terrorist attack.

Let’s talk about the good first. The performances in the film are generally strong, minus a few scenes were everyone seems to go a bit too far in their acting. For the most part, “American Pastoral” is a quiet, subtle film that gives the actors, especially McGregor and Connelly, a good amount to work with in showcasing their talents, which is commendable in itself. There are a few scenes near the end where Connelly and McGregor take it a bit too far and really ham it up in scenes that should be serious, but luckily this was a rare occurrence. Fanning is given ample amount of unique room to work with in Mary. While her character spends most of her time off-screen, her portrayal of a bored, idealistic girl tainted by the dark side is probably the best part of this film, which only makes you wish that the film featured her more. Meanwhile, incredible talent like Aduba are completely wasted in roles that seem to be expanded only to fill 1% more of the film with this recognizable face, with no substance.

“American Pastoral,” while dreary, is a beautifully shot film as well. With muted, neutral colors pervading the film, it’s easy to pass the film off as visually bland, but the work that DP Martin Ruhe and McGregor do is impressive in itself. The film favors a wide view on everything, to really make the audience feel like true outsiders looking into something that they probably shouldn’t, much like the bystanders poking their noses into the Levov’s business, it’s quite a cool effect.

But grab your passports, because “American Pastoral” goes south really fast.

There’s a point in “American Pastoral” where everything begins to seem a bit too silly for its own good. Without giving spoilers, the film goes from a scathing, if flawed critique of Vietnam-era society to that of a sideshow of “How fucked up can Swede Levov’s life become?,” which makes the film begin to feel a lot less genuine than it did before. While the film taking drastic turns can sound like a nice thematic element, the film pretty quickly becomes far too theatrical for its own good.

On top of that, the film simply seems to give up in the final minutes of the film. Finding a cliché to wrap the entire story up and still making the film feel completely unfinished by the time the end credits finally roll. This was a strange turn from the fact that “American Pastoral” started off as a slow moving film, one that took its time to set up the story, but then left us with a rushed and underwhelming finale that did nothing to compliment the story that we worked so hard to get into.

The first two acts of “American Pastoral” is a well-made, if completely unspectacular film that worked seemingly well with what it had in a story that was interesting and unique, a story that is lead into a completely ham-fisted, lazy and rushed finale that ruined almost everything that came before it. Like I said before, “American Pastoral” isn’t a bad film by any stretch of the imagination, it’s just a film that needed a bit more finessing in the story to actually pull it off. Philip Roth novels are complicated, dark pieces of work that requires a restrained, experienced hand behind the camera. McGregor has his work cut out for him as a director, but jumping directly into the vast abyss that is adapting Roth into film just wasn’t the right step, even if his future might hold more. “American Pastoral” is a film up in flames.

2.5/5

Directed by: Ewan McGregor

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly, Dakota Fanning, Peter Riegert, Rupert Evans, Uzo Aduba, Molly Parker, and David Strathairn.

Runtime: 118 minutes

Rating: R for some strong sexual material, language, and brief violent images.

