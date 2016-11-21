MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Allied’ is a strong showing wartime film

Thanks to its comfortable direction and scene-stealing performance from Marion Cotillard, this Robert Zemeckis film is more than it seems

Films about World War II aren’t hard to come by, as there seems to be a few released each year, just this year alone we’ve gotten “Son of Saul,” “Anthropoid,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and now we have “Allied.” To put into perspective how many WWII movies are made in Hollywood, this is star Brad Pitt’s fourth one in just seven years, following “Inglorious Basterds,” “Beyond All Boundaries” and “Fury.” These become tricky to deal with as there were so many individual stories in the context of this war, but it quickly becomes difficult to separate the story from the war. In reality, “Allied” simultaneously is and isn’t a war film. Yes, the film itself takes place during and is about the war, but the context of the story places us in Casblanca, Morocco and London, places that aren’t often touched upon in films like this, but does it still suffer from the woes of being another WWII movie in a sea of WWII movies?

Yes and no.

Sure, “Allied” does go into some of the tropes we’ve come to expect from WWII films of late, but its merits strongly outweigh the negatives of the film in execution.

Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) is a Canadian intelligence officer stationed in Morocco on a secret assassination mission with French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Marion Cotillard). During their assignment, their role of lovers soon turns real when Marianne returns to London with Max to become his wife. After a comfortable period of living in London, Max is informed by his team that they have reason to believe that Marianne is a German spy, to which they place her under secret tests for. If she is found to be a spy, Max is required to execute her by his own hand, failure to do so will result in his execution as well. Convinced that his wife is not the enemy, he goes on a mission to clear her name of wrongdoing.

From the start, it’s obvious that while Pitt does a fine job as Vatan, it’s Cotillard that isn’t taking any prisoners in her performance. While I’m not sure how others are reacting to her performance, I would go so far as to say that Cotillard deserves a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work in this film. Cotillard is gentle and sympathetic, while also incredibly skilled at her work and quite intimidating when you begin to doubt her allegiance to Max and the Allied front in the war.

Supporting players, such as Jared Harris, Simon McBurney and Lizzy Caplan, all do nice work despite having absolutely nothing to do in the film. Harris has the most to work with out of anyone and still feels severely jipped. I would like to see a director’s cut of the film place more focus on the supporting characters and what they bring to the table besides just knowing Max and Marianne.

“Allied” is a very pretty film that evokes the best of Robert Zemeckis as a visual director. It’s a much more comfortable movie than that of “The Walk” in look and evokes that of a lot of the 90s work of Zemeckis and other comparable directors. I got a distinct Spielberg vibe from the film, which I’ve always seem to have gotten from Zemeckis, but never more than here in “Allied.” An aesthetic is the one thing that decides how your WWII movie is going to fall and with the help of DP Don Burgess, production designer Gary Freeman and editors Mick Audley and Jeremiah O’Driscoll, Zemeckis has assembled a slam-bang team to put this together.

The screenplay by Steven Knight is a strong piece of writing as well. While the film does admittedly fall into many genre tropes that WWII films have come to see quite a few times in their existence, the pacing and staging of so many elements of the film are perfectly realized in Knight’s screenplay. This doesn’t technically surprise me, as Knight’s work on the film “Locke” had it place high on my list of the best films of 2014. Knight’s ability to make simple dialogue exciting and suspenseful is what makes “Allied” such a strong show. The tropes it gets into never are enough to bring down the impressive work done by Knight in the screenplay.

“Allied” is a strong WWII film that outweighs its odds in becoming a success of a war film. It’s decision to place much of the film in Allied territory is a smart move that gives us the focus we need to get to the bottom of the mystery of the plot at hand. The film is often times heartbreaking and cringe-inducing, but the way in which Zemeckis frames many of these scenes simply prove his place among the greats. The film’s strong script lends itself to be one of the stronger dialogue-based screenplays of the year that occasionally gives into its clichés that do bring the film down. The final act of the film does fizzle out instead of ending with a bang, but for such a strong lead-up, it’s impossible to deny the strength of this film, resting gently on the shoulders of an incredibly capable Cotillard.

4/5

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard, Jared Harris, Simon McBurney, Lizzy Caplan.

Runtime: 124 minutes

Rating: R for violence, some sexuality/nudity, language and brief drug use.

Paramount Pictures presents, a GK Films production, a Robert Zemeckis film, “Allied”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film