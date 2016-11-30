Motivation, Motivation, Motivation

How to keep on keepin' on even at this point in the semester

It’s that time of the year again when motivation is at its lowest around college campuses. Students are drained from midterms, skipping more and more classes and are trying to figure out how to pass a class with the least amount of effort. But this time is crucial for a successful semester, so how do you stay motivated? Here are some tips to actually care a little bit.

Keep it interesting . No matter what you are involved in, it’s beneficial to keep it fun and exciting because it takes the chore or job out of it. Playing studying games, thinking more positive thoughts or just having fun is astronomically helpful in whatever you do. Taking in the positive things in each situation gives a new outlook on it and can also help make the people around you feel a little bit more motivated. Trying new things . If you’re burned out in your boring, everyday routine, it might be time to join a new club or take up a new hobby. Whether it be exercising, joining the newspaper or UNC Charlotte quidditch team, adding something new gives more incentive to rearrange your schedule so that it no longer seems boring. De-stressing. As the work piles up and motivation plummets, we often see stress arising in young college students. Taking the time to take care of your body and mind help to clean the clutter out of your brain. Taking up yoga or meditation, or just sitting still for five minutes can have a major impact on how you go about all of the things you have to do. Get organized. This is probably the most important tip, because if you stay organized, nothing gets forgotten and it makes getting things done easier. Buy a cheap planner, write down assignments, meetings, events, reminders, anything that you need to keep the clutter out of your head, so you feel less bogged down. Manage your time. Everyone wants to be successful, so it’s important to manage your time so that things can get done efficiently and on time. It helps you to be more reliable, trustworthy and able to get things done when they need to be. Try getting up earlier in the day to study more for an upcoming test, or setting days aside to do certain tasks to save you time in the future. Understand that it’s okay to not be motivated. Everyone gets tired from the things they do in their everyday life. It’s okay to take some time to take care of yourself, get organized and get focused. It’s the normal cycle of everyday life, and it’s okay to take some time to find your groove again.

No matter what you’re going through, or how motivated you are, it’s easy to get off track. But knowing it’s okay to take time for yourself or to try something new is what will help you to jump back up and keep going. As finals week approaches, may the odds (or your grades and motivation) be ever in your favor, Niners.

