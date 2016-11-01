Men’s basketball: Post-season potential

Year two of the Mark Price era is underway. Optimism surrounds the program this season, opposed to last year where there was nothing but questions.

With a roster built late in the offseason, coach Price led the 49ers to a 14-19 record, but a 9-9 record in conference. Charlotte grabbed a win in the Conference USA tournament and finish their season by winning four 0f their last six games.

Price did what he said he wanted to do during his introduction speech: build a foundation.

“Last year was quite a challenge. Starting from scratch by putting together a new staff and roster together, ” coach Price said. “We were able to finish the season strong, there’s a lot of positive things to look forward to in the upcoming year.”

The 49ers are led by the terrific trio of Braxton Ogbueze, Jon Davis and Andrien White. As a redshirt senior, Ogbueze will be looked as the team leader for a second straight season. The Charlotte native led the 49ers in scoring, averaging 14.5 points a game. Ogbueze excels from distance, making over 100 three-pointers last season, doubling his total from the year prior.

“You always want to go out with a bang,” Ogubueze said. “This is my last season, so I want to continue to bring that winning culture to the club.”

The two sophomores that helped build the foundation, round out the projected starting backcourt. Both Davis and White won Conference-USA freshman of the week honors twice last season and made the all-freshman team. Davis put up 11.7 points and 4.6 assists a game in his first season at the helm. On the other hand, White became a strong three-and-D player, averaging 10.7 points (40 percent from three) and 1.6 steals a game. White injured his foot during the team’s tour to Canada but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

While last year had the freshmen, this year brings a number of transfers. Incoming transfers Austin Ajukwa, JC Washington, and Hudson Price will bring length to a team that played a lot of small ball last season. Ajukwa, who transferred to Charlotte in December, will be able to play at the conclusion of the fall semester. Once Ajukwa is able to play, he will bring a strong defensive presence on the perimeter, with his 6-foot-7 frame, and an underrated offensive game. Washington is another big body that will compete for minutes in the frontcourt with his effort on the boards. Lastly, Price, standing at 6-foot-7 as well, will bring added shooting to the perimeter.

Not to forget about this year’s new crop of freshmen because they will put numbers up as well. Quentin Jackson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Cary, will provide plenty of bounce off the bench with his explosive athleticism. Jackson was ranked as the seventh best player in North Carolina according to ESPN.com and averaged 20 points his senior season. Then there is Najee Garvin, a 6-foot-7 forward, who is practicing between the leg dunks in the layup line. Garvin flew under the radar as a recruit but averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds during his senior year. The two should light up Halton Arena and give the new video board plenty of highlights.

Then there are the returning role players. Anthony Vanhook plays all the roles for the Charlotte basketball team, a swiss-army knife type of player. Vanhook averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists a game, coming off the bench. But what Vanhook does best doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, Price is comfortable running the offense through Vanhook at the high post. Benas Griciunas will return to the team with a bigger role in hopes of replacing Joseph Uchebo, the single-season Conference-USA rebounding record holder. Griciunas is a skilled seven-footer, who will have to be more physical down low for Charlotte to prevent second-chance points for opponents.

What stands out for this year’s squad is the added depth. Charlotte can go with a number of different lineups, with players like Ogubueze, Davis, Jackson and Vanhook being primary ball handlers. Then there are shooters surrounding the playmakers, like White, Ajukwa, Price and Ogbueze, as well. This team can play position-less basketball, a popular trend in today’s NBA game with a number of ball-handlers and shooters on the floor at the same time.

“We feel that we are a good ten or eleven deep. We have a bunch of guys that can play multiple positions, which works well in our system,” Price said. “It will keep our guys fresh during the second half and toward the end of the season. Hopefully, that will be a big key to our success.”

“This year, once the starters come out, there won’t be any dropoffs. Play might pick up actually once the bench comes on,” Davis added on the depth.

The 49ers will face another tough non-conference schedule to prepare for conference play. In a four-game stretch at beginning of December, Charlotte will host Oregon State, then go on the road to Wake Forest, Florida and Maryland. Those four teams went a combined 78-57 last season. Coach Price attributed last season’s difficult non-conference schedule to how well the 49ers played against the Conference USA.

For Charlotte, improvement is expected this season. With much of the core returning, Charlotte should play close or above to .500 ball. Charlotte must begin the season off to a better start, opposed to the 2-8 start from last season, if the goal is to be playing in March.

