Men’s basketball headlined by three seniors

With a new basketball season comes a new set of players lacing up and putting on the 49er jersey for the last time. This season there are three seniors on the men’s squad in Reid Aube, Braxton Ogbueze and Anthony Vanhook.

Aube was a walk-on for the team and saw action in only four games during both his freshman and sophomore seasons. In his junior season, Aube got a lot of playing time. Aube was the spark Charlotte needed on the bench. He saw action in 26 games, scoring a career-high eight points against Marshall. Aube also snagged a career-high six rebounds when the 49ers faced off with Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA tournament. In a ceremony before the his final season began, Aube was awarded a scholarship for his play, marking Price’s confidence in his play and leadership.

“It means a lot. I’ve been here all four years, so I’ve been here before coach Price and after. For me to just play one year for him and for him to think I deserve that, it’s a great feeling,” Aube said.

Ask any player on the team and they would concur that the scholarship was very much deserved by the Concord native.

“He’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve ever been on a team with. I’m glad to see it paid off for him, he deserved it,” Vanhook said.

Vanhook transferred to the Queen City last season from Cape Fear Community College. Though the six-foot-four forward sat out a few games due to a mid-season ankle injury, the stats sheet wouldn’t reflect that. He finished second on the team with 2.8 assists per game, with nine games where he tallied four or more assists. Vanhook also had six games where he recorded double digits in the points column from the bench.

Making the jump from junior college to Charlotte was a challenge for Vanhook, but expect him to flourish his senior season with his gained experience.

“It’s good to get a good year under your belt,” Vanhook said. “Coming to division one from a juco, it’s a lot faster pace and a lot better competition. It feels good to get a year down and have more experience.”

The final senior in the trio is Ogbueze. The six-foot-one guard came to Charlotte after playing his freshman year at Florida. After sitting out for a season, Ogbueze made an impact on the court for the 49ers in the 2014-15 season. He recorded 15 double digit scoring games, two of which Ogbueze scored 20 points or more. He lead the team with 49 three-pointers and was the only Charlotte player to start all 32 games in the season.

Ogbueze is hoping to do what he does every season: come out with energy and determination.

“Each year you always want to have that motivation to be the best that you can be, to work the hardest that you can each and every day. It’s my last season, you always want to go out with a bang,” Ogbueze said.

His momentum carried over to last season, where he once again appeared in all of the 33 games played, starting 32. Ogbueze sat atop the leader board for the 49ers in minutes played, points per game and three-pointers made. He finished first in Conference USA in three-pointers made per game and assist-to-turnover ratio. The Charlotte native tallied seven games with 20 or more points.

