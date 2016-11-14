Men’s basketball escape Newberry at home with big run in second half

The Charlotte 49ers defeated the Newberry Wolves Friday night in Halton Arena 101-88 to open up the 2016-2017 season, despite trailing by 14 early in the second half to Division II Newberry. Behind three 20-point scorers, the 49ers went on a 33-3 run late in the second half, led by Jon Davis who finished with 28, with 24 of those coming in the second half.

“I knew all week this team was going to be dangerous when we played tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “They just play a good style, a style you’re not used to and it’s hard to prepare for. The thing I really like about our guys, we got down in the second half and our guys easily could have dropped their heads but they didn’t. They kept battling and kept fighting and we started getting stops. Things we worked on for the last three days we started executing and doing a much better job and then we were able to push the ball.”

Reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year, Andrien White connected on three threes to open up the game, giving the 49ers their first nine points. With the 49ers hot start, Newberry used the press and a high-tempo offense to stay in the ball game early with Charlotte, only trailing 9-8.

The Wolves (0-1) and 49ers were knotted up, 16-16, after a couple free throws from Davis, part of only four points in the first half for the sophomore from Virginia. Trading point-for-point with Newberry, Charlotte (1-0) took a six-point lead behind a layup from freshman Quentin Jackson and an and-one from senior guard Braxton Ogbueze, leading 31-25 with 6:41 to go in the half.

The Wolves battled back to cut the deficit to three, 41-38, with 1:31 remaining in the half, with neither team scoring for the rest of the half.

Coming out of the break, the Wolves jumped out to a steady three-point lead for the first five minutes, before going off on the 49ers for a 14-point lead with 12:07 left in the second half.

The 49ers slowly started to work their way back into the game, after Ogbueze and White hit a couple jumpers to cut the lead to 10. This is when Davis started to go off.

Davis made a layup and two free throws to cut the Wolves lead to six, followed by a layup from Reid Aube. Davis kept his hot streak going, knocking down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two. After a basket by Xavier Hill, Davis drove to the paint for a quick basket, still trailing by two, 70-68.

After a media timeout, Davis hit yet another jumper to tie the game at 70, then grabbing a rebound and going coast-to-coast, getting fouled at the rim. After sinking both free throws, Davis capitalized on a turnover from Newberry, hitting a three to put the 49ers up five, 75-70.

The 49ers took the lead and did not look back, knocking down a plethora of threes and open jumpers to cruise to a 101-88 victory.

Ogbueze played a team-high 38 minutes, knocking down 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, while also shooting 7-of-14 from the field, on the way to 22 points. White finished with 20 points, hitting six threes on the night. The 49ers rebounded by committee, needing six players to haul in over five rebounds.

The 49ers will be back in action Monday night at Elon, with the tip coming at 8 p.m.

