Make Your Voice Heard

This election will undoubtedly make history and it’s important to make sure you’re a part of it

You have seen the advertisements. You have heard the countless celebrity endorsements. By now you know that this may be the most important election of our lifetime, but what does all this really mean? Why is your single vote important?

This election is revolutionary for one pretty obvious reason. Either we will have the first female president, or we will have the first Donald Trump. Trump has proposed policies that will radically change the United States and will probably alter our country forever. And if Clinton wins, her gender alone is enough to be recorded in history books. Whoever wins will continue to radically change our definition of what a president should be, an era

that began with our first African American President.

It is quite astonishing how many people do not support either candidate. They believe both parties would do more harm than good if elected into office, justifying their decision not to vote. Although a majority of citizens identify as either a democrat or a republican; there are other nominees running for president not affiliated with these parties. The independent party is composed of those who don’t want to be tied down to one ideology. There is also the libertarian party and even the green party. These tend to be smaller parties, but they do have candidates running for president if you are looking for an alternative.

What many people don’t realize is that aside from electing the next commander in chief, there are also many local officials that need your vote to be appointed. There are the people running for state level positions and local positions, working directly in our communities. These are the people whose policies have a direct impact on our everyday lives. We vote for the school board presidents who will impact our education systems. We vote for council members and people who will represent North Carolina to make sure our needs are addressed in Washington.

By not casting a vote, you are forfeiting a right that has cost so many people their lives. Throughout history, movements such as the woman’s suffrage and the civil rights fought to allow voting rights for all people, regardless of race, gender, or economic status. Imagine how different this country would be if only the elite class were allowed to vote. We are fortunate enough to live in a country where we have the freedom to choose who governs us. Through our democratic process, we appoint leaders based on qualities we deem as important. Many communist countries are forced to accept whatever leaders are imposed upon them. They have no defense against absolute power. One of the things that makes America such a strong nation is that we are built on the idea that someone just like us can become a government official.

By not voting, you are saying that you are okay with any outcome of the election. You are forfeiting your ability to advocate for a change. It is counterintuitive to not vote then spend the next few years complaining about the incompetence of local and state governments. If you’re going to talk the talk, you need to walk the walk. It is very important that we all exercise our democratic right to vote during this election, and all elections to follow. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, as long as you make your voice heard, and help be the change you want to see in the world. This election will undoubtedly make history and it’s important to make sure you’re a part of it. Which side of history will you be on?

Category:Lifestyle