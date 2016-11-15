Los Angeles Comedians Gain New Fans In Charlotte

Daphnique Springs and Barry Brewer Share Some Laughs and Advice with UNCC Students

Students filed into Cone after hours Friday, Nov. 11, at their chance to see two great comedians from Los Angeles. Daphnique Springs and Barry Brewer came to UNC Charlotte to share some laughs and give some advice to the college students at an event entitled “Friday Night Live.”

Springs was the first to take the stage. Her approach to comedy was sassy and smart, a nice way to open the night. Her topics of discussion ranged from dating to race to sex, which kept the attention of her audience.

Her set was very interactive. She often played off of people in the audience, choosing those who weren’t paying attention, the few texters in the crowd, or the uptight members who sat with their arms crossed to pick on. Even they had a hard time not laughing.

The main topic of her set seemed to be romance. Dating and sex were things she wanted to discuss. This gained the approval of her audience, many exclaiming a “yes, girl!” every once and awhile to show their enthusiasm.

After Springs, Barry Brewer was up. Straight from Hollywood, Brewer is definitely a new entertainer to watch. His style was conversational, making him seem friendly and approachable.

His set revolved mostly around his life as a father while living in Los Angeles. Though the majority of the crowd was childless, he made his jokes relatable by making them realistic.

While most comics say that their jokes aren’t jokes at all but real life events, some still remain unbelievable, making you question if in fact they’re telling the truth. Brewer’s stories played like a movie in the minds of the audience, making them not only believable but extremely entertaining.

Though the pair was there to entertain, they both also made sure to take the time to talk about more serious topics. Because the election was still so fresh, it seemed that it was on everyone’s minds. Brewer took the time to mention that.

He talked about the election briefly and the riots that followed shortly after. Without giving his own personal opinion, he spoke to the audience about the importance of unity throughout the United States, no matter what race, religion, sexual orientation, or political party.

“You and I,” he said to a man sitting in the second row. “We are more alike than we are different.”

At the very end of the night, he mentioned the topic again reminding the college students sitting in front of him that they are our country’s future.

The combination of comedy, advice, and the small venue led to an intimate show and one that led to laughs as well as reflection.

