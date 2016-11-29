Larry Ogunjobi invited to Reece’s Senior Bowl

To cap off a spectacular collegiate career, Ogunjobi will participate in the senior bowl

Larry Ogunjobi. Although most people can’t begin to pronounce his last name, anyone who has attended a game at Jerry Richardson Stadium knows the greatness of the Greensboro native. Charlotte’s all-time leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, will take his talents to the 68th annual Reece’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 28, putting his art on display in front of all 32 NFL teams.

With the accepted invitation to the Senior Bowl, the 6-foot-3, 297-pound redshirt senior will become the first Charlotte player to be represented in the prestigious game. The Senior Bowl invites the top 110 seniors or redshirt juniors in college football, giving the players an extra game to showcase their talents. But this is not the first time Ogunjobi has been recognized at the national level.

This season, Ogunjobi was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, an award highlighting the best defensive player in college football, while also being named for the Outland Trophy, representing the most outstanding interior lineman in the nation. With all these preseason accolades, Ogunjobi definitely lived up to the preseason hype.

In his last season with the 49ers, the redshirt senior rounded up the nation’s best run-stop percentage among all NCAA interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, while also being named the SB Nation’s “C-USA’s Most Interesting Man.” Along with those recognitions, Ogunjobi is first in tackles in C-USA games with 53 tackles, averaging 6.6 per game, while recording 65 tackles this season to lead the conference.

Ogunjobi will leave Charlotte’s defense with a big shoe to fill, leading the program in tackles (217) and sacks (13). With all of these records being made by the interior lineman, none of these accomplishments could have been done without being on the field; which he holds a record for as well. 46 games. That’s how many college games the Charlotte 49ers have played since starting their program, which coincidentally marks the amount of games the North Carolina native has played.

One last stat. Ogunjobi will leave the program with a school record, 49 tackles for loss, fittingly for the player who was the first to wear the honorable No.49 jersey against Campbell back in 2013 in Charlotte’s first ever football game.

The redshirt senior, who didn’t start playing football until sophomore year in high school, and was only a two-star recruit coming out of high school, will now have the chance to become the first ever Charlotte football player drafted with a strong outing at the Reece’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 28.

ESPN2 and NFL Network will broadcast live from the practices and NFL Network will carry the game beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT.

