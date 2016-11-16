Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet the International Niners

“One of my favorite parts about studying abroad was the international exposure. My semester in Germany was the first time I had ever been to Europe and it was absolutely incredible. Since I didn’t know anybody that was planning on studying at the same university for exchange, I really learned how to immerse myself into the German culture as well develop lifelong relationships with people from around the world. Studying abroad is so much more than just taking courses at a different university. With that being said, I strongly recommend that every student takes advantage of the study abroad opportunities that UNC Charlotte offers because there are so many intangible skills that you pick up abroad that you won’t learn in a classroom.” – Ryan Tittus (host country: Germany)

“My semester spent abroad will always be my favorite part of my undergraduate years. I met people from all over the world and experienced things that most people only dream of. I learned more about myself and about the world in those 5 months than I have in all of my years at Charlotte. Studying abroad was truly the best decision I’ve ever made, my only regret is that I didn’t have time to do it again.” – Catherine Anderson (host country: Germany)

“My year studying abroad in China and South Korea was easily the best year of my life. I learned to be a lot more confident in myself and through meeting many different people with such different cultural backgrounds, I have a much better idea about what I want out of life.” – Jason Park (host country: China)

Category:Lifestyle, Travel