Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Siarra Scott

“For Thanksgiving this year I will be with my dad’s side in Holly Springs. My mom is from Costa Rica and my dad is from Jamaica. Because I have a blended family we usually alternate where we go every day. We don’t eat the traditional Thanksgiving foods, except mac and cheese, I can eat that all day long. I’m a part of an organization called girl trek where we try to promote fitness among women. After Thanksgiving, girl trek has a turkey challenge where we encourage people to go out and walk off all the food and spend some quality time together. My family is planning on riding our bikes.”

