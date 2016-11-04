Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Bella Laurent

“I graduate in December and I’m pretty nervous. I’ve been accepted into the Ohio State Masters Program so I’m really excited but again, nervous. I’m honestly not ready to adult. Well I am ready, but you know I’m bracing myself for the adult world with more responsibilities. One piece of advice for those still working on getting to graduation; have fun. Seriously this is the time to do everything you could ever dream of, go out there into the world and follow your dreams and take that leap of faith and be free because one day you’ll wake up and although it is never too late to follow your dreams and be like the wind it will be much harder to do. So take advantage of your youth and your freedom and go live.”

