Happy feet

A look into various shoe styles seen on the basketball court

Give a player the right pair of shoes and they can conquer the court.

If you go to any Charlotte basketball game this season, you might notice a wide variety of kicks on the player’s feet. Sophomore Jon Davis said that head coach Mark Price doesn’t have a strict policy on the shoes a player wears, so long as they follow the “concept of the uniform.”

Before the season, the team is presented with shoes from Nike they can sport on the court. However even within the team-issued shoes players have a choice.

Senior Reid Aube can be seen sporting high tops on the hardwood, and has been since the middle school. The extra protection offered to his ankles by the high tops has been beneficial to the 6-foot-7 forward.

“I have to wear high top shoes because my ankles are so bad,” Aube said. “I had Nike Shocks in Elementary school with the high tops.”

Opting for exposed ankles is TCU transfer Hudson Price.

“I started wearing low tops in high school because I feel like I can move around better. Whenever I sprain my ankle I’ll wear high tops until I get better. I just like wearing low tops,” Hudson said.

Keeping within the team-issued shoes is Andrien White. The sophomore from Richmond, Virginia likes the Lebron Solider’s because they don’t have any laces.

“They actually don’t have any laces, so they can be as tight as I want,” White said.

With the absence of laces, there is less of a chance that White would trip on the court.

“I tripped anyways, so I don’t know about that,” White said.

Though his shoes make a statement, the six-foot-three guard doesn’t see his shoes as a fashion statement.

“They’re just shoes. Basketball is basketball, shoes are shoes, as long as they don’t hurt,” White said.

Breaking the shoe norms is Jon Davis. Davis can be seen rocking a pair of Kyrie 2’s, but don’t expect to find them in stores. The sophomore took his shoes to the next level, personalizing them with Nike iD.

“Last year I wore the team-issued shoes. This year I thought ‘might as well.’ I wanted to add a little bit of flair to the uniform,” Davis said.

The all-white kicks showcase an accent color of gold, and while the look of a shoe might not impact his performance, the feel of the shoe does.

“Shoes play a big part in how a game goes. You have to feel good to play good,” Davis said.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports