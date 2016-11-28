Grace Hunter makes all-tournament team

After team-high points both games, Hunter named to the all-tournament team

| November 28, 2016 | 0 Comments
Grace Hunter brings the ball up court for the Niners. Photo by Ben Coon

Grace Hunter, a sophomore out of Raleigh, North Carolina, continued to make her presence known on the court this past weekend being placed on the All-Hilton Concord Classic team.

Hunter wouldn’t let the turkey slow her down in the Friday matchup against Utah, racking up a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds. She shot right at .500 behind the arc while going .400 overall.

She also didn’t let her guard down Saturday when the 49ers faced off with Boise State.  In her 34 minutes on the court, Hunter totaled another team-high 16 points and four rebounds. She shot .700 overall and .667 from the three-point range.

Overall she ended the tournament averaging 18 points a game, made 50 percent of her shots and sunk 60 percent of her three-pointers went in the basket 60 percent of the time.

This is the first all-tournament team honor of Hunter’s career. She and the rest of the Niners can be seen back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday night when the 49ers take on ECU.

