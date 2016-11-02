GAMING REVIEW: ‘Batman: The Telltale Series’ – ‘New World Order’

Despite a few technical hiccups and a disappointing follow up on last episode's big choice, Telltale continues to impress with its own unique story about Bruce and his alter ego Batman.

Warning: Spoilers for Episodes one and two of “Batman: The Telltale Series” follow.

After finishing “New World Order” it became apparent that Telltale Games, while being faithful to the source material, is crafting out a story that we haven’t really seen from Batman. Bruce’s parents are upstanding members of society in previous games, films and shows, but as we found out last episode, they were in cahoots with mob boss Carmine Falcone and the corrupt mayor Hill. Once Bruce learns of this, Telltale further solidifies that we get to make him the Batman we want him to be, as his parents memory was what fueled him to don the cape and cowl. In the episode, we see Bruce pushed to great lengths with his company who want to separate from his now tarnished image and name, as well as deal with the repercussions of his choices from last episode.

After choosing to save either Harvey or Catwoman at the debate, we see the effects of that choice in this episode though not as severe as you would think. It seems the only real effect was Harvey ending up with half of his face burned off and whether or not that happens, he still begins his descent into becoming Two-Face which disappointed me a bit. Throughout the episode we get to see Harvey switching to his more violent self, which his voice actor Travis Willingham does a great job at portraying while Harvey’s two personas fight for control of his mind.

On the topic of voice acting, we also meet Lucius Fox, who is a close ally to Bruce and develops all of Batman’s high-tech gadgets and toys. Fans of Telltale will probably recognize the deep voice of Lucius as Dave Fennoy who is most notably known for voicing the main protagonist Lee in season one of Telltale’s “The Walking Dead.” Jason Spisak also does a great job at making the Penguin a villain that players love to hate throughout the episode.

During the episode I thankfully did not encounter any crashes this time, but still had some issues like the frame-rate dipping in certain scenes. At one point when Bruce was driving Batmobile, the game would freeze up, which in turn caused the audio to become desynced, although this was fixed when the scene ended.

Telltale once again impresses with an episode that gives a lot of character development to both Harvey and Bruce, including Bruce and Selina’s relationship which we see taken a bit further. Bruce also hits a low point as far as his life as a Wayne goes and it will be interesting to see next episode if he can recover quickly before things get too bad in Gotham. Telltale is clearly crafting out their own story for Batman with some of the other twists we get this episode that are not normal for your typical Batman story and it leaves me excited for what they have in store for players in the next episode. After ending episode three on a dire note and a shocking revelation about one of Bruce’s closest allys, it is going to be a long wait during the next month for episode four.

