Charlotte starts season 3-0, defeats ECU

With four players in double digits the 49ers get by the Pirates 76-64

The Charlotte 49ers left their love for the game on the court making this win one to be remembered in the season by beating an ECU team 76-64 and starting their season on a 3-0 run. The Niners (3-0) sought redemption after the Pirates (2-1) defeated them in Greenville last season.

Charlotte had four players in double digits after the final buzzer Thursday night. Davis, who averages 25 points a game, tallied 24 points. Anthony Vanhook recorded the first double-double of the season with 13 rebounds and 13 points. Ogbueze and Price finished the night with 11 points each.

With Davis only in his second season with Charlotte, head coach Mark Price is impressed with his play.

“Davis runs the show it’s ridiculous how good he is playing. He gets us going and hits big shots for us and did it again in the second half tonight,” Price said.

The Niners stayed competitive throughout the first half, heading to the locker rooms with a 25-24 advantage over ECU. This drive is nothing new to the Charlotte team this game.

“We are going to continue to give a 110 percent every night so it paid off for me,” Vanhook said.

On the court the chemistry between the teammates is noticeable. This bond within the team is partially due to their offseason trip.

“Our trip to Canada was big and off the court you can sense it with this group, everyone really likes each other, like a lot and we just have fun doing what we love.” Vanhook said.

Price was happy about the win tonight and looks forward to the rest of the season as they continue to grow as a team.

“The team had so much going on last year and we hardly knew each other and now we are familiar with these teams and with each other and we knew what to expect coming in and we were better able to prepare this season and now we are going out with a purpose,” Price said.

Be on the lookout as the Charlotte 49ers Men’s Basketball team returns to their home court Halton Arena on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. as they take on the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

