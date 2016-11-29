Charlotte men’s basketball sends the mountaineers back home not so appy

The Charlotte 49ers came out victorious against the Appalachian State Mountaineers Monday night inside Halton Arena 80-72, using five double-digit scores to lead the way after a lopsided loss against Davidson over Thanksgiving break.

“Good win for us tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “A good bounce back, we had some disappointing losses the last two games and so talking to the team yesterday, I told them you are going to get knocked down from time to time, but it’s about how you respond to those situations. We were playing a dangerous team tonight; they are aggressive and drive the ball hard to the basket. We knew at the end of the day we were going to have to get some stops and we were able to do that down the stretch and put the game away.”

Two freshman that stood out were Najee Garvin with 1o points, reaching his second straight double figure scoring game. Quentin Jackson helped out with with nine points, continuing to provide solid minutes off the bench for coach Price.

Sophomore Jon Davis led the way for the Niners, scoring 19 points. Senior Anthony Vanhook added in 14 points, while Braxton Ogbueze added 10 of his own.

Appalachian was no match for the 49ers as they shot 71 percent from the field, making it hard for the Mountaineers to stay in the game. The Niners jumped out to a 15-4 lead early in the first half, but towards the end of the half, App State went on a run of their own, cutting the lead to three, 44-41, just seconds before the end of the half. With little time to get the ball up the court, Garvin sank a buzzer beater from the free throw line to give the 49ers a five-point advantage going into the half.

Ogbueze and Andrien White started the second half off with three pointers which helped keep Charlotte in the lead. The 49ers strong defensive plays down the stretch, led by two blocks from Vanhook, propelled the Niners over the Mountaineers.

“It’s about making big plays and doing what we have to do to win,” Vanhook said. “I love big-time moments when the game is coming down to the wire. We made the plays that needed to be made tonight.”

Charlotte will stay in Halton Arena as they welcome James Madison on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

