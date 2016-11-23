Charlotte blows lead, falls to USC Upstate

The Charlotte men’s basketball team was dealt their first loss of the season after facing USC Upstate. The 49ers (3-1) held the lead for the majority of the game, however a second-half surge from the Spartans (3-2) lead the game to overtime and eventually an Upstate victory.

After a strong start that saw Charlotte build an early fourteen point lead, Upstate would continue to chip away and eventually grab their first lead with two and a half minutes left in regulation. A late three by the Spartan’s Malik Moore would tie the ball game and eventually send the game into overtime. The extra time would be hard fought and eventually fall in Upstate’s favor for a 108-103 victory.

A look at the box score would lend to a head scratch, as the Niners had four players in double figures, including a game-high 30 points from senior Braxton Ogbueze. In fact, the output was there on offense as Charlotte shot a modest 46.7% from the field and a blistering 55.6% from behind the arc.

While the offense was clicking, the defense was searching for answers. The Spartans scored a season-high in points and won the rebounding battle 47-35. Coach Price highlighted his team’s “step back” in performance and overall defense while stating “we put ourselves in a position to win, but just didn’t close it.”

The Niners will look to get back in the win column after the break in an away match against Davidson. Charlotte will look to hand Davidson their first loss of the season in Belk Arena The action takes place on November 26 at 4:00 p.m..

